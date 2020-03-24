Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals
Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A doctor in protective suite leaves a special tent for coronavirus cases near a hospital in Lublin, Poland, March 23, 2020. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Workers assemble a 200-bed temporary field hospital for people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with coronavirus at the Shoreline Soccer Field in Shoreline, Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Medical equipment is seen inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the site will be partially converted into a hospital in Manhattan, New York, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers assemble a temporary field hospital at the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
French soldiers transport a soldier on a gurney during a drill at the military field hospital set up outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, France, March 24, 2020. Sebastien Bozon/Pool via REUTERS
Ventilators at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse are shipped out for distribution in Brooklyn, New York City, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship, departs the Naval Station San Diego and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to aid local medical facilities dealing with coronavirus in San Diego, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A temporary emergency room is pictured at University Clinical Hospital in Wroclaw, Poland, March 4, 2020. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Cwik via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a construction site of a new infectious hospital on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 18, 2020. Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Protective medical supplies are stacked inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital in New York City, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People in medical suits, gloves and masks are seen near the ambulances on the deck of the docked "Splendid" passenger ship as the first coronavirus patients are transported to the ship, which has been transformed into a hospital, at the port of...more
A healthcare worker prepares for the arrival of coronavirus patients at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2020. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout via REUTERS
A general view of a field hospital being prepared at the Ostra Sjukhuset hospital area, in Gothenburg, Sweden March 24, 2020. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
A medical officer checks devices at an emergency hospital at Kemayoran Athletes Village, in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2020. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A via REUTERS
Beds are prepared for coronavirus patients at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid, Spain, March 21, 2020. Comunidad de Madrid/Handout via REUTERS
French soldiers stand near medical beds at the military field hospital set up outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, France, March 24, 2020. Sebastien Bozon/Pool via REUTERS
A Colombian soldier stands outside one of the tents being built in a parking lot of the Military Hospital in Bogota, Colombia March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leonardo Munoz
U.S. Army personnel stand apart while looking on as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks while visiting the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which will be partially converted into a hospital for coronavirus patients in Manhattan, New York, March...more
Workers assemble a second 200-bed temporary field hospital for people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with coronavirus at the Shoreline Soccer Field as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in...more
Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A construction worker walks past motivational placards designed in the style of Soviet propaganda posters at a construction site where a new hospital is being built on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia March 21, 2020. The placard (L) depicting Mayor of...more
A medical officer checks medical devices at an emergency hospital handling coronavirus cases in Kemayoran Athletes Village, in Jakarta, Indonesia March 23, 2020. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A via REUTERS
Workers build a patient care in a decommissioned former hospital in Laer, Germany, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A general view of military tents built for coronavirus patients at Dubrava hospital in Zagreb, Croatia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
