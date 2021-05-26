Container ship ablaze off coast of Sri Lanka
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
A navy officer patrols near a damaged cargo container spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. The vessel, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of...more
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Villagers search for cargos on a beach spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 25. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
An officer from National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency collects samples of cargo spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka...more
A man wearing a protective mask looks on as smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS
People look as the debris of cargos spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship is seen in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
