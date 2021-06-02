Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The cargo ship, carrying tonnes of chemicals, sank off Sri Lanka's west coast after a fire...more

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The cargo ship, carrying tonnes of chemicals, sank off Sri Lanka's west coast after a fire raged on deck for two weeks, in one of the country's worst-ever marine disasters. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

