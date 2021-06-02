Edition:
Container ship sinks off Sri Lanka two weeks after massive fire

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. The cargo ship, carrying tonnes of chemicals, sank off Sri Lanka's west coast after a fire raged on deck for two weeks, in one of the country's worst-ever marine disasters. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

The MV X-Press Pearl vessel sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, as seen from a coastal area in Ja-Ela, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka May 30, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka May 30, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A navy officer patrols near a damaged cargo container spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Villagers search for cargos on a beach spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 25. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

An officer from National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency collects samples of cargo spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan navy member carries a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

