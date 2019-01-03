Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 3, 2019 | 1:15pm EST

Container spill off Dutch coast

Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE in the North Sea. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged ship, one of the world's biggest container ships, in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A person carries a flat-screen television set as others inspect a cargo container after it washed up on a beach in Terschelling, Netherlands. Erik Scheer via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A floating container that has fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Flat-screen television sets and debris lie washed up on a beach in Terschelling, Netherlands. Erik Scheer via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A handout aerial photo made available by the Dutch Coastguard on January 3, 2019 shows floating containerw that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE, one of the world's biggest container ships, in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters. Dutch Coastguard/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A floating container that has fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
The container ship MSC ZOE. Havariekommando/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
