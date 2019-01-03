Container spill off Dutch coast

A handout aerial photo made available by the Dutch Coastguard on January 3, 2019 shows floating containerw that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE, one of the world's...more

A handout aerial photo made available by the Dutch Coastguard on January 3, 2019 shows floating containerw that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE, one of the world's biggest container ships, in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and floated southwest toward Dutch waters. Dutch Coastguard/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Close