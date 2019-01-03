Container spill off Dutch coast
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE in the North Sea. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged ship, one of the world's biggest container ships, in rough weather near the German island of Borkum and...more
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
A person carries a flat-screen television set as others inspect a cargo container after it washed up on a beach in Terschelling, Netherlands. Erik Scheer via REUTERS
A floating container that has fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
Flat-screen television sets and debris lie washed up on a beach in Terschelling, Netherlands. Erik Scheer via REUTERS
A handout aerial photo made available by the Dutch Coastguard on January 3, 2019 shows floating containerw that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Up to 270 containers had fallen off the Panamanian-flagged MSC ZOE, one of the world's...more
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
A floating container that has fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
The container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/Handout via REUTERS
The container ship MSC ZOE. Havariekommando/via REUTERS
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
Floating containers that have fallen from the container ship MSC ZOE. Dutch Coastguard/via REUTERS
