Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 9, 2019 | 12:03am EDT

Corndogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair

Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is out, more than 20 contenders will attend the Iowa State Fair and speak at a state Democratic Party dinner. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is out, more than 20 contenders will attend the Iowa State Fair and speak at a state Democratic Party dinner. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 27
A fair-goer walks past toys for sale, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fair-goer walks past toys for sale, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A fair-goer walks past toys for sale, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown before the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown before the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown before the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 27
People hold corn dogs during preparations for the Iowa State Fair, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People hold corn dogs during preparations for the Iowa State Fair, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People hold corn dogs during preparations for the Iowa State Fair, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 27
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 27
Workers prepare a ride for the Iowa State Fair, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers prepare a ride for the Iowa State Fair, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Workers prepare a ride for the Iowa State Fair, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 27
A woman waits in ticket booth for customers, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman waits in ticket booth for customers, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A woman waits in ticket booth for customers, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 27
A couple sits on a bench at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A couple sits on a bench at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A couple sits on a bench at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 27
A woman sits with a giant stuffed pig at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman sits with a giant stuffed pig at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A woman sits with a giant stuffed pig at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 27
A food vendor makes a sandwich, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A food vendor makes a sandwich, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A food vendor makes a sandwich, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 27
Brothers Carson and Cameron Hoff sit on the back of a bench, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brothers Carson and Cameron Hoff sit on the back of a bench, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Brothers Carson and Cameron Hoff sit on the back of a bench, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 27
A ride and a game are seen as people prepare for the fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A ride and a game are seen as people prepare for the fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A ride and a game are seen as people prepare for the fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 27
A rider stands next to a horse, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A rider stands next to a horse, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A rider stands next to a horse, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 27
A woman is seen in a horse area, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman is seen in a horse area, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A woman is seen in a horse area, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 27
A man poses for a portrait, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man poses for a portrait, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A man poses for a portrait, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 27
A presenter walks with her award-winning lamb after competing at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A presenter walks with her award-winning lamb after competing at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A presenter walks with her award-winning lamb after competing at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 27
People prepare for the Iowa State Fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People prepare for the Iowa State Fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People prepare for the Iowa State Fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 27
A boy leads a cow, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A boy leads a cow, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A boy leads a cow, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 27
A man cleans farm machinery, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man cleans farm machinery, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A man cleans farm machinery, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 27
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
24 / 27
People attend the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People attend the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
People attend the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
25 / 27
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
26 / 27
A horse stands in a stall, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A horse stands in a stall, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
A horse stands in a stall, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army...

Next Slideshows

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.

Aug 08 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 08 2019
Fans mark 50th anniversary of Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover

Fans mark 50th anniversary of Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover

Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles were photographed on it,...

Aug 08 2019
Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.

Aug 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.

Iranian woman motorcyclist finds joy on two wheels

Iranian woman motorcyclist finds joy on two wheels

Baran Hadizadeh, a motocross racer and motorcycle lover in Iran, takes the road less traveled.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Fans mark 50th anniversary of Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover

Fans mark 50th anniversary of Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover

Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles were photographed on it, creating one of the best-known album covers in music history and an image imitated by countless fans ever since.

Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Peru.

Darth Vader balloon takes to the skies above England

Darth Vader balloon takes to the skies above England

A huge Darth Vader mask balloon took to the skies over the western English port of Bristol on Thursday as the city's annual balloon festival began.

Trump visits Dayton and El Paso after mass shootings

Trump visits Dayton and El Paso after mass shootings

President Donald Trump met victims and first responders from last weekend's deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio, as chanting protesters accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Kyrgyzstan's wanted ex-leader evades arrest

Kyrgyzstan's wanted ex-leader evades arrest

Kyrgyz elite security forces attempted to arrest former president Almazbek Atambayev at his house, but his supporters kept them at bay and killed at least one operative, local media and authorities reported.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast