Corndogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is...more
A fair-goer walks past toys for sale, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a parade downtown before the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People hold corn dogs during preparations for the Iowa State Fair, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in a parade downtown in Des Moines, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers prepare a ride for the Iowa State Fair, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman waits in ticket booth for customers, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A couple sits on a bench at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman sits with a giant stuffed pig at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A food vendor makes a sandwich, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brothers Carson and Cameron Hoff sit on the back of a bench, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A ride and a game are seen as people prepare for the fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A rider stands next to a horse, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman is seen in a horse area, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man poses for a portrait, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A presenter walks with her award-winning lamb after competing at the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People prepare for the Iowa State Fair, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boy leads a cow, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man cleans farm machinery, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People attend the Iowa State Fair, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers prepare a ride, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A horse stands in a stall, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
