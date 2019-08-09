Corndogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair

Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is...more

Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 7, 2019. A wave of rival Democratic presidential contenders will in coming days visit the state that starts the party's nominating contest. Before the weekend is out, more than 20 contenders will attend the Iowa State Fair and speak at a state Democratic Party dinner. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close