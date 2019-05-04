Coronation of Thailand's king

A member of public sits behind officials as they salute while the motorcade carrying King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida drive past the Grand Palace during his coronation in in Bangkok. Outside the palace walls, people in yellow polo shirts sat on...more

A member of public sits behind officials as they salute while the motorcade carrying King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida drive past the Grand Palace during his coronation in in Bangkok. Outside the palace walls, people in yellow polo shirts sat on roadsides, holding up portraits of the king and the national flag as 19th-century cannons fired to announce the new reign. Yellow is the color of Monday, the day the king was born, and the color of the sun, which represents the monarch in the cosmos, according to Thai culture. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

