Coronation of Thailand's king
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is crowned during his coronation in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2019. King Vajiralongkorn completed Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation crowned...more
Officials are seen outside the Grand Palace during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. The coronation of the 66-year-old monarch took place inside the Grand Palace throne hall in Bangkok after a period of official mourning for his...more
King Vajiralongkorn, donning white robes, undergoes a purification ritual during a ceremony before being officially crowned in Bangkok. Before the crowning ritual, he appeared dressed in white robes as he underwent a purification ritual, sitting...more
King Vajiralongkorn is crowned during his coronation in Bangkok. The king sat on a golden throne under a nine-tiered umbrella to receive royal regalia including a gold-enameled, diamond-tipped crown in ceremonies that mixed glittering pomp with...more
King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend his coronation in Bangkok. The monarch was joined by new Queen Suthida after a surprise announcement three days before the coronation that the thrice-divorced monarch had married for a fourth time. Thai...more
A member of public sits behind officials as they salute while the motorcade carrying King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida drive past the Grand Palace during his coronation in in Bangkok. Outside the palace walls, people in yellow polo shirts sat on...more
King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. "I shall continue, preserve, and build upon the royal legacy and shall reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people forever,"...more
Officials salute as King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An image of King Vajiralongkorn is seen at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. Thai coronation rituals are a mixture of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmin traditions dating back centuries. One of the many official titles King Vajiralongkorn...more
People watch a screening of King Vajiralongkorn wearing his crown during his coronation in Bangkok. Thailand ended absolute rule by its kings in 1932, but the monarchy remains highly revered as the divine symbol and protector of the country and...more
Officials are seen ahead of ceremonies held during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People hold images of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
King Vajiralongkorn, donning white robes, undergoes a purification ritual during a ceremony before being officially crowned in Bangkok. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Royal Guards fire a series of cannon salutes during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Officials stand near images of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A member of the public holds an image of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Royal Guards fire a series of cannon salutes during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People watch a screening of King Vajiralongkorn being crowned during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man holds an image of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People wearing yellow t-shirts wait for Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn near the Grand Palace, ahead of the King's coronation, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of King Vajiralongkorn is seen in a bar on the eve of his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A banner is seen on a street during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
Looking across the river into North Korea
Images of North Korean daily life taken from the Chinese side of the Yalu River.
MORE IN PICTURES
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
Looking across the river into North Korea
Images of North Korean daily life taken from the Chinese side of the Yalu River.
Inside a temporary CBP migrant facility
Inside a temporary facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which the agency says will be used for unaccompanied migrant children and families, in Donna, Texas.
A history of empty chairs as political props
Moments in U.S. politics when vacant chairs were used to make a political point.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Thailand's king marries his bodyguard
Just days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
What Warren Buffett owns right now (and why)
Considered among the world's greatest investors of all-time, here's what industries and companies the Oracle of Omaha is betting big on right now.