Sat May 4, 2019

Coronation of Thailand's king

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is crowned during his coronation in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2019. King Vajiralongkorn completed Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation crowned its first monarch in nearly seven decades. Thai TV/Pool via REUTERS





Officials are seen outside the Grand Palace during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. The coronation of the 66-year-old monarch took place inside the Grand Palace throne hall in Bangkok after a period of official mourning for his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in October 2016 having reigned for 70 years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar





King Vajiralongkorn, donning white robes, undergoes a purification ritual during a ceremony before being officially crowned in Bangkok. Before the crowning ritual, he appeared dressed in white robes as he underwent a purification ritual, sitting under a canopied fountain that poured consecrated waters over his head. The country's Buddhist Supreme Patriarch also poured sacred waters over the king, followed by Brahmin priests and royal family members. During the ceremonies, the king gave alms to saffron-robed, barefoot monks. REUTERS/Reuters TV





King Vajiralongkorn is crowned during his coronation in Bangkok. The king sat on a golden throne under a nine-tiered umbrella to receive royal regalia including a gold-enameled, diamond-tipped crown in ceremonies that mixed glittering pomp with solemn religious rites. The high-reaching crown, which weighs 7.3 kg (16 lb) symbolizes the summit of Mount Meru, the Hindu god Indra's heavenly abode, and its weight represents the monarch's royal burden. King Vajiralongkorn put the crown on his head himself with the help of court officials, and adjusted it several times during the ceremony. Thai TV Pool/via REUTERS





King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend his coronation in Bangkok. The monarch was joined by new Queen Suthida after a surprise announcement three days before the coronation that the thrice-divorced monarch had married for a fourth time. Thai TV/Pool via REUTERS





A member of public sits behind officials as they salute while the motorcade carrying King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida drive past the Grand Palace during his coronation in in Bangkok. Outside the palace walls, people in yellow polo shirts sat on roadsides, holding up portraits of the king and the national flag as 19th-century cannons fired to announce the new reign. Yellow is the color of Monday, the day the king was born, and the color of the sun, which represents the monarch in the cosmos, according to Thai culture. REUTERS/Jorge Silva





King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. "I shall continue, preserve, and build upon the royal legacy and shall reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people forever," the king said in his first royal command. Traditionally uttered after a king is crowned, the king's first command serves to capture the essence of his reign. The king's command was similar to that of his father's. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





Officials salute as King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrive at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





An image of King Vajiralongkorn is seen at the Grand Palace during his coronation in Bangkok. Thai coronation rituals are a mixture of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmin traditions dating back centuries. One of the many official titles King Vajiralongkorn will take is Rama X, or the 10th king of the Chakri dynasty founded in 1782. REUTERS/Jorge Silva





People watch a screening of King Vajiralongkorn wearing his crown during his coronation in Bangkok. Thailand ended absolute rule by its kings in 1932, but the monarchy remains highly revered as the divine symbol and protector of the country and Buddhist religion. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





Officials are seen ahead of ceremonies held during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





People hold images of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





King Vajiralongkorn, donning white robes, undergoes a purification ritual during a ceremony before being officially crowned in Bangkok. REUTERS/Reuters TV





Royal Guards fire a series of cannon salutes during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar





Officials stand near images of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





A member of the public holds an image of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar





Royal Guards fire a series of cannon salutes during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





People watch a screening of King Vajiralongkorn being crowned during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun





A man holds an image of King Vajiralongkorn during his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha





People wearing yellow t-shirts wait for Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn near the Grand Palace, ahead of the King's coronation, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar





A portrait of King Vajiralongkorn is seen in a bar on the eve of his coronation in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva





A banner is seen on a street during the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva





