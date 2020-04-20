Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2020 | 4:26pm EDT

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

A man uses a face mask at a bus station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man uses a face mask at a bus station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A man uses a face mask at a bus station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 28
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 28
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
3 / 28
A man wears a sign saying "Liberty!" stapled to his mask as hundreds gather to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man wears a sign saying "Liberty!" stapled to his mask as hundreds gather to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A man wears a sign saying "Liberty!" stapled to his mask as hundreds gather to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
4 / 28
A man wearing a protective face mask walks along a road during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Srinagar April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man wearing a protective face mask walks along a road during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Srinagar April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask walks along a road during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Srinagar April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 28
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
6 / 28
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 28
A woman poses as she wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A woman poses as she wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A woman poses as she wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Close
8 / 28
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos &nbsp; &nbsp;

A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos    
Close
9 / 28
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 28
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 28
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp;

A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi  
Close
12 / 28
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 28
A delivery rider wearing a mask poses for a photo on his way to work in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A delivery rider wearing a mask poses for a photo on his way to work in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A delivery rider wearing a mask poses for a photo on his way to work in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 28
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
15 / 28
A man wears a protective face mask with Songkran's traditional flowers stamp at Hua Lamphong train station during the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man wears a protective face mask with Songkran's traditional flowers stamp at Hua Lamphong train station during the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A man wears a protective face mask with Songkran's traditional flowers stamp at Hua Lamphong train station during the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 28
A man wearing a mask is seen in Dalston, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man wearing a mask is seen in Dalston, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A man wearing a mask is seen in Dalston, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 28
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 28
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020.  Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020.  Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Close
19 / 28
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 28
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
21 / 28
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca
Close
22 / 28
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 28
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS

A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS
Close
24 / 28
An employee works in the sewing shop of Blockpost enterprise, which produces protective masks in the village of Kochubeyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

An employee works in the sewing shop of Blockpost enterprise, which produces protective masks in the village of Kochubeyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
An employee works in the sewing shop of Blockpost enterprise, which produces protective masks in the village of Kochubeyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
25 / 28
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail &nbsp;

A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  
Close
26 / 28
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 28
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Next Slideshows

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

2:03pm EDT
Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not...

1:55pm EDT
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the...

Apr 13 2020
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Apr 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines form at U.S. food banks as more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment amid the coronvirus lockdown.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not experienced in years: clean air.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast