Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
A man uses a face mask at a bus station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A man wears a sign saying "Liberty!" stapled to his mask as hundreds gather to protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man wearing a protective face mask walks along a road during a lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Srinagar April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman poses as she wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern...more
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A delivery rider wearing a mask poses for a photo on his way to work in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A man wears a protective face mask with Songkran's traditional flowers stamp at Hua Lamphong train station during the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man wearing a mask is seen in Dalston, London, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and...more
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS
An employee works in the sewing shop of Blockpost enterprise, which produces protective masks in the village of Kochubeyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Next Slideshows
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown
With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not...
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown
Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the...
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at U.S. food banks as more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment amid the coronvirus lockdown.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown
With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not experienced in years: clean air.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.