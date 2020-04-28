Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado
A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland
An indigenous child wearing a protective mask poses for a picture at the Satere Mawe Association of Indigenous Women, where indigenous women sew face masks for sale in Manaus, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask walks next to the train tracks in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman wearing a protective mask poses as she crosses the tracks in a slum in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man wears a personalized face mask with the flag of Venice, on the feast day of its patron Saint Mark, in Venice, Italy, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a motorcade to protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman wears a gas mask while shopping in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern...more
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and...more
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
