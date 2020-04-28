Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2020 | 3:01pm EDT

Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) &nbsp;at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)  at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)  at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Alvarado
A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland
An indigenous child wearing a protective mask poses for a picture at the Satere Mawe Association of Indigenous Women, where indigenous women sew face masks for sale in Manaus, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An indigenous child wearing a protective mask poses for a picture at the Satere Mawe Association of Indigenous Women, where indigenous women sew face masks for sale in Manaus, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
An indigenous child wearing a protective mask poses for a picture at the Satere Mawe Association of Indigenous Women, where indigenous women sew face masks for sale in Manaus, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask walks next to the train tracks in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask walks next to the train tracks in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A Muslim woman wearing a protective mask walks next to the train tracks in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman wearing a protective mask poses as she crosses the tracks in a slum in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman wearing a protective mask poses as she crosses the tracks in a slum in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask poses as she crosses the tracks in a slum in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A woman with a protective mask is seen in Erfurt, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Karina Hessland
A man wears a personalized face mask with the flag of Venice, on the feast day of its patron Saint Mark, in Venice, Italy, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man wears a personalized face mask with the flag of Venice, on the feast day of its patron Saint Mark, in Venice, Italy, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A man wears a personalized face mask with the flag of Venice, on the feast day of its patron Saint Mark, in Venice, Italy, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a motorcade to protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a motorcade to protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a motorcade to protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman wears a gas mask while shopping in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A woman wears a gas mask while shopping in Paris, France, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A woman wears a gas mask while shopping in Paris, France, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A boy wearing a face mask looks on on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man shows his homemade face mask before repatriation flights bound for Canada organized by the Canadian embassy for citizens stranded in Peru, in Lima, Peru April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A woman wearing a handmade mask is seen near the Vessel in New York City, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman wears a protective face mask while commuting by boat on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos &nbsp; &nbsp;

A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A funeral worker wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus outside Los Ceibos hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos    
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Orlando Baker, 50, wears a mask that he developed with an image from American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. debut album "Ready to Die", in Fort Collins, Colorado, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
An activist protests against an initiative to tighten the nation's abortion rules in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi &nbsp;

A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization, in an effort to spread awareness and encourage safety amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi  
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman wearing a mask poses for a photo on her way to the supermarket in Singapore, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
An Indonesian National Armed Force personnel wears a face mask in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A man poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask with the coat of arms from a Spanish national soccer shirt during lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020.  Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2020.  Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Cheerleaders wearing face masks are seen at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A girl wears a mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS

A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A street vendor wears a face mask to protect himself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/ via REUTERS
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail &nbsp;

A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man uses a plastic bag as a mask in Srinagar April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail  
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A police officer wears an American flag mask as she helps the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank feed thousands at a drive-through food bank in Del Mar, California, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A man poses as he wears a customized face mask made by seamstress Eva Maria da Conceicao at her home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
