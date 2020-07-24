Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

Washington Redskins fan Rodney Johnson, who said he was "heartbroken" and that it was a "sad day" wears a branded protective face mask outside the NFL team's stadium FedEx Field after an announcement that it will be abandoning its controversial...more

Washington Redskins fan Rodney Johnson, who said he was "heartbroken" and that it was a "sad day" wears a branded protective face mask outside the NFL team's stadium FedEx Field after an announcement that it will be abandoning its controversial Redskins team name and logo under pressure from sponsors to scrap the name criticized as racist by Native American rights groups, in Landover, Maryland, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

