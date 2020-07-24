Edition:
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world

A model wears a face mask as she presents creations of the 2021 summer collection by designer Anja Gockel at Adlon Hotel in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask painted with Indonesian traditional batik looks on at a workshop in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A visitor wearing a handmade Mickey Mouse mask waits for the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea at the entrance gate of Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan July 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A person wearing a protective face mask attends a demonstration for the rights of transgender people at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Belgian jewellery designer Olivia Hainaut poses wearing a protective mask decorated with gems in her workshop in Brussels, Belgium July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A pro-democracy activist wearing a protective mask attends a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in front of Royal Thai Army headquarters, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask depicting a picture of David Bowie takes part in event industry staff protest against coronavirus measures, in Berlin, Germany, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Betty Chu adjusts her face mask before watching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Yorba Linda, California. Ashley Landis/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Aman, known as 'Silver Man', wears a protective mask while collecting alms from motorists on the side of a road in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a face mask is seen during a protest to demand resources for the vulnerable in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A man wears an Apple-branded face mask as he waits for the opening of the new Apple flagship store in Sanlitun in Beijing, China, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Washington Redskins fan Rodney Johnson, who said he was "heartbroken" and that it was a "sad day" wears a branded protective face mask outside the NFL team's stadium FedEx Field after an announcement that it will be abandoning its controversial Redskins team name and logo under pressure from sponsors to scrap the name criticized as racist by Native American rights groups, in Landover, Maryland, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
People wear masks as they attend a rally against the government's lockdown measures in front of the parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Musician Ringo Starr wears a face mask as he poses while celebrating his 80th birthday in Beverly Hills, California, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Shankar Kurhade, 48, wears his face mask made out of gold as he poses for a photograph in Pune, India, July 4, 2020. Kurhade claims the mask weighs 50 grams and costs around $3870. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Cassandre Kirkwood poses wearing cat-eye sunglasses and a cat print protective mask along the Pacific Beach boardwalk in San Diego, California, July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
