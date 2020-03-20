Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 20, 2020 | 3:55pm EDT

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

A deserted Trafalgar Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
The area outside Buckingham Palace in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Staff from a cleaning company arrive at Parkside Community Primary School in Borehamwood in Boreham Wood, March 18. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Shoppers queue to enter a Tesco supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A message written from a resident is seen on the window of their care home in Bromsgrove, March 19. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Elderly people wait for a Sainsburys supermarket in Hertford to open, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A deserted Trafalgar Square in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
An empty classroom at a primary school in Hertford after the majority of schools in the UK closed, March 20. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a shop in London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
People queue outside of an Aldi store in London, March 19. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A woman on Westminster bridge wearing a protective face mask, March 19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A paramedic is seen leaving a house in Cheshunt, March 20. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A customer walks with a basket next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A deserted Leicester square in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A deserted Westminster bridge in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A paramedic is seen at the back of an ambulance in Cheshunt, March 20. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A deserted Covent Garden in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A deserted covent garden in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Shoppers queue to enter a Tesco supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A Sainsbury's worker walks past a customer next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
People queue outside of a Costco store in Watford, March 19. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A customer walks next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A deserted Trafalgar Square in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Shoppers queue to enter a Sainsbury's supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
