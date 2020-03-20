Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom
A deserted Trafalgar Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The area outside Buckingham Palace in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Staff from a cleaning company arrive at Parkside Community Primary School in Borehamwood in Boreham Wood, March 18. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Shoppers queue to enter a Tesco supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A message written from a resident is seen on the window of their care home in Bromsgrove, March 19. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Elderly people wait for a Sainsburys supermarket in Hertford to open, March 19. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
An empty classroom at a primary school in Hertford after the majority of schools in the UK closed, March 20. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a shop in London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People queue outside of an Aldi store in London, March 19. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A woman on Westminster bridge wearing a protective face mask, March 19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A paramedic is seen leaving a house in Cheshunt, March 20. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell
A customer walks with a basket next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A deserted Leicester square in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A deserted Westminster bridge in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A paramedic is seen at the back of an ambulance in Cheshunt, March 20. REUTERS/Mark Hartnell
A deserted Covent Garden in London, March 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shoppers queue to enter a Tesco supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Sainsbury's worker walks past a customer next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People queue outside of a Costco store in Watford, March 19. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A customer walks next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, March 18. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Shoppers queue to enter a Sainsbury's supermarket in West London, March 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
