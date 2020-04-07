Edition:
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

A patient interacts with a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A woman looks at a drone, which is used by Malaysian police to remind citizens to stay at home during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Ipads attached to 'newme' robots replacing graduating students' presence at a ceremony, wear graduation gowns and hats in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2020. BBT UNIVERSITY/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A health worker looks at the screen showing images taken by a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Humanoid robot Prepper is standing at the checkout counter of the Edeka grocery store to explain protective measures and to promote solidarity with each other, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lindlar, Germany, March 31, 2020, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is pictured during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A drone is used to release disinfectant on streets during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Talcahuano, Chile March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A robot transports food to serve to diners at a restaurant, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A robotic disinfectant sprayer for preventing the novel coronavirus climbs steps in Luoyang, Henan province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A painting robot finishes a coffin at the OGF manufacturing plant in Jussey as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in France on April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A robot, developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics, holds a tray with face masks and sanitizer after the two robots were launched to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Kochi, India, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at a patient's room, in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A Carabinieri operates a drone near the banks of Po river and Valentino park, for checking compliance of the measures imposed by the government as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76, virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people s homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones despite the ban on visits to fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in Ostend, Belgium March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A police officer operates a drone to spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia March 25, 2020. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is seen during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A robot with a dispenser for hand sanitizer goes around a shopping complex as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Workers ride on smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks gesture next to a 5G-enabled robot aimed at providing medical advice related to the novel coronavirus, at the office of CloudMinds Technologies in Beijing, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
