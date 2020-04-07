Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
A patient interacts with a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A woman looks at a drone, which is used by Malaysian police to remind citizens to stay at home during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey...more
Ipads attached to 'newme' robots replacing graduating students' presence at a ceremony, wear graduation gowns and hats in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2020. BBT UNIVERSITY/Handout via REUTERS
A health worker looks at the screen showing images taken by a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Humanoid robot Prepper is standing at the checkout counter of the Edeka grocery store to explain protective measures and to promote solidarity with each other, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lindlar, Germany, March...more
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is pictured during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A drone is used to release disinfectant on streets during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Talcahuano, Chile March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A robot transports food to serve to diners at a restaurant, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A robotic disinfectant sprayer for preventing the novel coronavirus climbs steps in Luoyang, Henan province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A painting robot finishes a coffin at the OGF manufacturing plant in Jussey as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in France on April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A robot, developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics, holds a tray with face masks and sanitizer after the two robots were launched to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Kochi, India, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at a patient's room, in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A Carabinieri operates a drone near the banks of Po river and Valentino park, for checking compliance of the measures imposed by the government as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76, virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people s homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones despite the ban on visits to fight...more
A police officer operates a drone to spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia March 25, 2020. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/ via REUTERS
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is seen during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A robot with a dispenser for hand sanitizer goes around a shopping complex as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers ride on smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Staff members wearing face masks gesture next to a 5G-enabled robot aimed at providing medical advice related to the novel coronavirus, at the office of CloudMinds Technologies in Beijing, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows
People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns
Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Communities come together amid coronavirus
Businesses give away food, supplies and services, and volunteers mobilize to meet the needs of the poor, elderly and others who are particularly vulnerable...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Spain grapples with coronavirus
Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.
UK on lockdown as Boris Johnson in ICU
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted into intensive care just as the United Kingdom, now in its third week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the most deadly phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 6,000 people in the country.
Lockdown easing, traumatized Wuhan residents venture outside
On Wednesday, Wuhan will finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after the Chinese industrial powerhouse became the epicenter of a global coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.
Iran says coronavirus death toll nearing 4,000
The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has risen to more than 62,000 and the death toll is nearing 4,000, according to health ministry data announced on Tuesday, but a senior official suggested the true number of infections might be far higher.
Torn between duty and fear, an Italian doctor fights coronavirus
Cecilia Bartalena, a doctor treating coronavirus victims, lives in terror - torn between the oath she has taken to heal the sick and the fear that she might infect the people she loves.