Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
A four-legged robot dog called SPOT patrols a park as it undergoes testing to be deployed as a safe distancing ambassador, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Intelligent Sterilization Robot (ISR), produced by TMiRob of China, uses UV light to sanitize, at a toilet in Hong Kong International Airport, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Public Utilities Board’s (PUB’s) O-R3 social distancing ambassador robot broadcasts reminders at joggers to keep a safe distance during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A robot made by Argentine company UV-Robotics uses UV light to detect germs and sanitize, in a bus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santa Marta, Colombia April...more
Medical workers walk by a police robot at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8,...more
A patient interacts with a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A woman looks at a drone, which is used by Malaysian police to remind citizens to stay at home during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey...more
A health worker looks at the screen showing images taken by a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Humanoid robot Prepper is standing at the checkout counter of the Edeka grocery store to explain protective measures and to promote solidarity with each other, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lindlar, Germany, March...more
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is pictured during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A drone is used to release disinfectant on streets during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Talcahuano, Chile March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A robot transports food to serve to diners at a restaurant, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A robotic disinfectant sprayer for preventing the novel coronavirus climbs steps in Luoyang, Henan province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A painting robot finishes a coffin at the OGF manufacturing plant in Jussey as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in France on April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A robot, developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics, holds a tray with face masks and sanitizer after the two robots were launched to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Kochi, India, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at a patient's room, in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A Carabinieri operates a drone near the banks of Po river and Valentino park, for checking compliance of the measures imposed by the government as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76, virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people’s homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones despite the ban on visits to fight...more
A police officer operates a drone to spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia March 25, 2020. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/ via REUTERS
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is seen during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A robot with a dispenser for hand sanitizer goes around a shopping complex as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers ride on smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Staff members wearing face masks gesture next to a 5G-enabled robot aimed at providing medical advice related to the novel coronavirus, at the office of CloudMinds Technologies in Beijing, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister...
MORE IN PICTURES
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Thailand, Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
Motherhood in a pandemic
A look at the bonds between mother and child on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus.
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Inside New York City amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.