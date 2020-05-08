Edition:
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

A four-legged robot dog called SPOT patrols a park as it undergoes testing to be deployed as a safe distancing ambassador, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
An Intelligent Sterilization Robot (ISR), produced by TMiRob of China, uses UV light to sanitize, at a toilet in Hong Kong International Airport, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Public Utilities Board’s (PUB’s) O-R3 social distancing ambassador robot broadcasts reminders at joggers to keep a safe distance during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A robot made by Argentine company UV-Robotics uses UV light to detect germs and sanitize, in a bus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santa Marta, Colombia April 16, 2020. University of Magdalena/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Medical workers walk by a police robot at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A patient interacts with a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A woman looks at a drone, which is used by Malaysian police to remind citizens to stay at home during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A health worker looks at the screen showing images taken by a robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Humanoid robot Prepper is standing at the checkout counter of the Edeka grocery store to explain protective measures and to promote solidarity with each other, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lindlar, Germany, March 31, 2020, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is pictured during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A drone is used to release disinfectant on streets during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Talcahuano, Chile March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A robot transports food to serve to diners at a restaurant, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A robotic disinfectant sprayer for preventing the novel coronavirus climbs steps in Luoyang, Henan province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A painting robot finishes a coffin at the OGF manufacturing plant in Jussey as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease continues in France on April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A robot, developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics, holds a tray with face masks and sanitizer after the two robots were launched to spread awareness about the coronavirus, in Kochi, India, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A robot helping medical teams treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is pictured at a patient's room, in the Circolo hospital, in Varese, Italy April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A Carabinieri operates a drone near the banks of Po river and Valentino park, for checking compliance of the measures imposed by the government as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Turin, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76, virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people’s homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones despite the ban on visits to fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in Ostend, Belgium March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A police officer operates a drone to spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia March 25, 2020. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A robot designed to help medical workers treat coronavirus patients remotely is seen during a demonstration for the media at the aerospace engineering school of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A robot with a dispenser for hand sanitizer goes around a shopping complex as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Workers ride on smart self-balancing scooters as they control a robotic sprayer spraying disinfectant at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Staff members wearing face masks gesture next to a 5G-enabled robot aimed at providing medical advice related to the novel coronavirus, at the office of CloudMinds Technologies in Beijing, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
