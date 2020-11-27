Edition:
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus patients to limit the human exposure to the virus, amid a second wave of infections in Tanta, Egypt, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Customers sit at tables near a robotic cat-like waiter as Shokoladnitsa cafe tests it to provide contactless service amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A police drone fitted with a megaphone speaker flies over the Taksim Square as it patrols against people not wearing protective face masks in Istanbul, Turkey September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Mira Robotics' Ugo avatar robot sterilizes a door handle with ultraviolet light during a demonstration at the company's laboratory in Kawasaki, Japan, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A robot delivers a birthday cake at Robotazia restaurant as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Milton Keynes, Britain, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labor shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Akira Tomoshige

SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labor shortages and seek to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People look at a drone which is used to inspect the area under enhanced lockdown, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Banting, Malaysia October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A cleaner photographs an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50 as it cleans St Pancras International station, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
An ultraviolet (UV) robot designed to significantly reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections cleans St Pancras International station in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus speaks to his family members, using a robot named 'Mitra' at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A patient suffering from the coronavirus speaks to his family members, using a robot named 'Mitra' at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
An employee puts a meal on an artificial intelligence serving robot during a demonstration at a restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
French robot Pepper, detecting whether people are wearing face masks and if not instructs them to wear them, is displayed at French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A cleaning robot works at a commercial area after lockdown measures were relaxed in Santiago, Chile September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A healthcare worker uses a robot to carry out consultations with patients suffering from the coronavirus at NOVA hospital in Monterrey, Mexico August 18, 2020. EUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A robotic arm places a tray of food on a conveyor belt at a KFC restaurant offering contactless service, ahead of its opening following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A robotic arm places a tray of food on a conveyor belt at a KFC restaurant offering contactless service, ahead of its opening following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
The remote-controlled robot that has been built by Egyptian mechanical engineer, Mahmoud El komy, 26, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The remote-controlled robot that has been built by Egyptian mechanical engineer, Mahmoud El komy, 26, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A 5G-robot that is able to measure the temperature of a person and controls whether a face mask is being worn, speaks to an employee in Linz, Austria, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
An ice carving robot for minimizing human contact to avoid the spread of the coronavirus is seen during its demonstration at a bar in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A robot serves in a Chinese restaurant to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus in Maastricht, Netherlands, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A self-driving robot sanitizes automated teller machines with UV light during its demonstration at the headquarters of SK Telecom in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
