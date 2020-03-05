Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak
A medical worker wearing protective mask is seen at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and took other emergency measures on March 4, to try to...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a train at the Garibaldi subway station in Milan, March 3, 2020. The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per...more
Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An Italian army staff member wearing a white protective suit checks a room inside the military hospital of Baggio, which is opening to provide care for up to sixty people if they are suspected of being contaminated with coronavirus in Milan, March 3,...more
Inter Milan and Ludogorets line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, February 27, 2020. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters
Journalists, separated from each other for security reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, attend a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first electric models, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on the street in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Waiters stand by an empty restaurant in St. Mark's Square, which would usually be full of tourists, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the country, in Venice, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
View inside Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Chiara Zuddas, 31, and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo sit on their sofa in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, February 23, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People train in a local park as gyms are closed as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and...more
A street vendor sells face masks outside the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man in a protective suit sanitizes a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man in a face mask feeds pigeons in Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Three boys wearing protective face masks sit outside a closed public building in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, sits a table in a piazza in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the Guardia di Finanza wearing a face mask stops a car, amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel...more
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Cobra Gold military exercises
Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
Mexico's women protest gender violence
In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women about what many view as authorities' inadequate response to the brutality.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat
Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.
Scenes from Super Tuesday
In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.
Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe
Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.