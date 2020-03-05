Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 7:35pm EST

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

A medical worker wearing protective mask is seen at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and took other emergency measures on March 4, to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker wearing protective mask is seen at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and took other emergency measures on March 4, to try to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A medical worker wearing protective mask is seen at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and took other emergency measures on March 4, to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll and number of cases jumped. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
1 / 22
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a train at the Garibaldi subway station in Milan, March 3, 2020. The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per day. The decree orders "the suspension of events of any nature ... that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least one metre (yard) to be respected." It calls for the closure of cinemas and theatres and tells Italians not to shake hands or hug each other, and to avoid "direct physical contact with all people." It also orders all major sporting events, including top flight Serie A soccer matches, to be played in empty stadiums. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a train at the Garibaldi subway station in Milan, March 3, 2020. The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a train at the Garibaldi subway station in Milan, March 3, 2020. The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per day. The decree orders "the suspension of events of any nature ... that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least one metre (yard) to be respected." It calls for the closure of cinemas and theatres and tells Italians not to shake hands or hug each other, and to avoid "direct physical contact with all people." It also orders all major sporting events, including top flight Serie A soccer matches, to be played in empty stadiums. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 22
Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Medical workers wearing protective masks check patients at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 22
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
4 / 22
An Italian army staff member wearing a white protective suit checks a room inside the military hospital of Baggio, which is opening to provide care for up to sixty people if they are suspected of being contaminated with coronavirus in Milan, March 3, 2020. Italian Military/Handout via REUTERS

An Italian army staff member wearing a white protective suit checks a room inside the military hospital of Baggio, which is opening to provide care for up to sixty people if they are suspected of being contaminated with coronavirus in Milan, March 3,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
An Italian army staff member wearing a white protective suit checks a room inside the military hospital of Baggio, which is opening to provide care for up to sixty people if they are suspected of being contaminated with coronavirus in Milan, March 3, 2020. Italian Military/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 22
Inter Milan and Ludogorets line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, February 27, 2020. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters

Inter Milan and Ludogorets line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, February 27, 2020. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Inter Milan and Ludogorets line up before the match in an empty stadium after fans were not allowed in over coronavirus fears in Milan, February 27, 2020. Emilio Andreoli/Pool via Reuters
Close
6 / 22
Journalists, separated from each other for security reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, attend a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first electric models, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Journalists, separated from each other for security reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, attend a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first electric models, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Journalists, separated from each other for security reasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, attend a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first electric models, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
7 / 22
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on the street in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on the street in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on the street in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 22
Waiters stand by an empty restaurant in St. Mark's Square, which would usually be full of tourists, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the country, in Venice, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Waiters stand by an empty restaurant in St. Mark's Square, which would usually be full of tourists, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the country, in Venice, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Waiters stand by an empty restaurant in St. Mark's Square, which would usually be full of tourists, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the country, in Venice, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
9 / 22
View inside Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

View inside Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
View inside Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
10 / 22
Chiara Zuddas, 31, and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo sit on their sofa in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, February 23, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Chiara Zuddas, 31, and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo sit on their sofa in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, February 23, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Chiara Zuddas, 31, and her 2-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo sit on their sofa in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, February 23, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
People train in a local park as gyms are closed as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

People train in a local park as gyms are closed as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
People train in a local park as gyms are closed as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
12 / 22
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and...more

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, March 2, 2020. Italian authorities have closed schools and universities in Lombardy and northern regions in order to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 22
A street vendor sells face masks outside the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A street vendor sells face masks outside the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A street vendor sells face masks outside the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
14 / 22
A man in a protective suit sanitizes a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man in a protective suit sanitizes a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A man in a protective suit sanitizes a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
15 / 22
A man in a face mask feeds pigeons in Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man in a face mask feeds pigeons in Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A man in a face mask feeds pigeons in Milan, as the country is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
16 / 22
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
17 / 22
Three boys wearing protective face masks sit outside a closed public building in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Three boys wearing protective face masks sit outside a closed public building in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Three boys wearing protective face masks sit outside a closed public building in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 22
Gino Verani, 87, sits a table in a piazza in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Gino Verani, 87, sits a table in a piazza in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Gino Verani, 87, sits a table in a piazza in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak in San Fiorano, February 21, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
20 / 22
A member of the Guardia di Finanza wearing a face mask stops a car, amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A member of the Guardia di Finanza wearing a face mask stops a car, amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A member of the Guardia di Finanza wearing a face mask stops a car, amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
21 / 22
Masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Masked carnival reveller wears protective face mask at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbrea...

Next Slideshows

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

6:45pm EST
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

6:10pm EST
Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

4:15pm EST
Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around...

3:50pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women about what many view as authorities' inadequate response to the brutality.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.

Scenes from Super Tuesday

Scenes from Super Tuesday

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast