Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

A woman wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a train at the Garibaldi subway station in Milan, March 3, 2020. The government adopted a decree to try to slow infections which have been rising by about 500 per day. The decree orders "the suspension of events of any nature ... that entail the concentration of people and do not allow for a safety distance of at least one metre (yard) to be respected." It calls for the closure of cinemas and theatres and tells Italians not to shake hands or hug each other, and to avoid "direct physical contact with all people." It also orders all major sporting events, including top flight Serie A soccer matches, to be played in empty stadiums. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

