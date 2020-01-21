Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus...more
A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with...more
Security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. The outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, also worried financial markets as...more
Medical staff is seen by a window at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. Airports in the United States, Australia and...more
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer wearing a mask stands in front of the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January...more
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People wearing masks walk down the steps at a subway station in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Aviation security officers wearing medical masks stand guard at international arrival terminal of Soekarno Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A woman and a child wearing masks stand on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020....more
A single pack of mask is seen on an empty shelf that used to display masks for sale at a store in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Passengers pass by a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk out from a metro station outside Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Passengers wearing masks are seen at the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a mask is seen at a waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea,...more
Tourist line-up in a health control at the arrival section at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Januaruy 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
