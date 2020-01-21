Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 21, 2020 | 4:21pm EST

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 25
A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus deny exposure to this market. The virus struck as millions of Chinese prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year, heightening contagion risks. Many in China scrambled to buy face masks to protect themselves from the previously unknown, flu-like infection. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus deny exposure to this market. The virus struck as millions of Chinese prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year, heightening contagion risks. Many in China scrambled to buy face masks to protect themselves from the previously unknown, flu-like infection. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 25
Security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. The outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, also worried financial markets as investors recalled China's Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 800 people. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. The outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, also worried financial markets as...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. The outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, also worried financial markets as investors recalled China's Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 800 people. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 25
Medical staff is seen by a window at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. Airports in the United States, Australia and across Asia have begun extra screening for passengers from Wuhan. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical staff is seen by a window at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. Airports in the United States, Australia and...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Medical staff is seen by a window at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. Airports in the United States, Australia and across Asia have begun extra screening for passengers from Wuhan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 25
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 25
A police officer wearing a mask stands in front of the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A police officer wearing a mask stands in front of the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A police officer wearing a mask stands in front of the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Medical staff and security personnel stop patients' family members from being too close to the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 25
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 25
People wearing masks walk down the steps at a subway station in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wearing masks walk down the steps at a subway station in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
People wearing masks walk down the steps at a subway station in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
9 / 25
Aviation security officers wearing medical masks stand guard at international arrival terminal of Soekarno Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Aviation security officers wearing medical masks stand guard at international arrival terminal of Soekarno Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Aviation security officers wearing medical masks stand guard at international arrival terminal of Soekarno Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
10 / 25
A woman and a child wearing masks stand on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman and a child wearing masks stand on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A woman and a child wearing masks stand on a street in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
11 / 25
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 25
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 25
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 25
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 25
Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
16 / 25
A single pack of mask is seen on an empty shelf that used to display masks for sale at a store in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A single pack of mask is seen on an empty shelf that used to display masks for sale at a store in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A single pack of mask is seen on an empty shelf that used to display masks for sale at a store in Beijing, China January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 25
Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
18 / 25
Passengers pass by a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Passengers pass by a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Passengers pass by a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at thermal screening point at international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
19 / 25
A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A woman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 25
People walk out from a metro station outside Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk out from a metro station outside Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
People walk out from a metro station outside Beijing Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 25
Passengers wearing masks are seen at the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers wearing masks are seen at the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen at the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 25
A woman wearing a mask is seen at a waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing a mask is seen at a waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A woman wearing a mask is seen at a waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 25
A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea, Juanuary 20, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman, who flew from Wuhan, China, and has been confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus, is isolated, in Incheon, South Korea, Juanuary 20, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
24 / 25
Tourist line-up in a health control at the arrival section at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Januaruy 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tourist line-up in a health control at the arrival section at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Januaruy 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Tourist line-up in a health control at the arrival section at Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Januaruy 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

Next Slideshows

A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

Images from President Donald Trump's first three years in office.

3:35pm EST
Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by...

1:35pm EST
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

1:05pm EST
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive...

12:40pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began in earnest in the Senate in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

A look back at three years of the Trump presidency

Images from President Donald Trump's first three years in office.

China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin

China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin

A dwindling number of China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group still follow the tradition of making garments from the skin of carp, pike and salmon.

Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by demonstrations against state corruption and poor governance.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.

U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces

U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces

Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico, in a chaotic scramble that saw mothers separated from their young children.

Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq

Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq

Iraqi police fought running street battles with demonstrators pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of several weeks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast