Coronavirus rages across America

Beachgoers without face masks are reflected on the side of a delivery truck in San Clemente, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
U.S. Air Force Captain Ashley Ritchey instruct Staff Sergeant Ryan Sheldon of the California Army National Guard on proper application of medical personal protective gear at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July July 22, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A participant wears his face mask under his nose as he attends President Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for HR 1957, the Great American Outdoors Act, at the White House in Washington, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A participant and nurses take part in a national protest for PPE and safer working practices, in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Waves are seen crowded with young surfers in San Clemente, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Travel Safely Ambassador Carlos Hernandez hands out a face masks to an airline passenger at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
U.S. Air Force Major Alisha Florence works with Tammy Giordano, a nurse at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, California, July 29, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
People carry a fake coffin as symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools reopening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
U.S. Air Force Major Pinky Brewton discusses hospital procedures with Air Force Colonel Justin Nast, the commander of COVID Theater Hospital, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July 22, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a national day of resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a national day of protest and resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
People carry a fake coffin as symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Angela Bergerstock explains hospital procedures in the intensive care unit with Air Force Colonel Justin Nast, the commander COVID Theater Hospital, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July 22, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Ryan Sheldon/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by a mural honoring healthcare workers in Manhattan, New York, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A healthcare professional speaks with a patient inside a community testing center in the Bronx borough of New York, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
U.S. Air Force Major Alisha Florence and Senior Airman Rachael Tuczynski, nurses assigned to the 60th Medical Group, gather information and perform preliminary patient checks outside Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, California, July 29, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC, in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Fans outside the ballpark stand as the U.S. national anthem is performed inside Fenway Park before the shortened season opening MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, played before an empty ballpark because of the coronavirus, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A vending machine sells personal protective equipment (PPE) at Logan Airport, in Boston, Massachusetts, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A sign informs travelers arriving at Logan Airport about the restrictions imposed by a Massachusetts Travel Order amid the coronavirus outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Renato Pinera eats lunch in a dining area set up in the Glendale Galleria mall parking garage in Glendale, California, July 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Others await in the background as a woman pushes a cart with groceries she received from the Wesley Community Center which were distributed to residents affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 31, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Shoppers wearing face masks exit the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, California, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
People line up at a food bank in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
