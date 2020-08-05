Coronavirus rages across America
Beachgoers without face masks are reflected on the side of a delivery truck in San Clemente, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Air Force Captain Ashley Ritchey instruct Staff Sergeant Ryan Sheldon of the California Army National Guard on proper application of medical personal protective gear at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July July 22, 2020. Army National...more
A participant wears his face mask under his nose as he attends President Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for HR 1957, the Great American Outdoors Act, at the White House in Washington, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A participant and nurses take part in a national protest for PPE and safer working practices, in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Waves are seen crowded with young surfers in San Clemente, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Travel Safely Ambassador Carlos Hernandez hands out a face masks to an airline passenger at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Air Force Major Alisha Florence works with Tammy Giordano, a nurse at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, California, July 29, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Handout via REUTERS
People carry a fake coffin as symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools reopening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Air Force Major Pinky Brewton discusses hospital procedures with Air Force Colonel Justin Nast, the commander of COVID Theater Hospital, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July 22, 2020. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Ryan...more
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a national day of resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a national day of protest and resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Donald Trump ends and departs a coronavirus briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protestor in a Grim Reaper costume holds up a sign with the number 152K to represent the number of victims of the coronavirus in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads into his Trump National golf course, in Washington, August 2,...more
People carry a fake coffin as symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening, in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Angela Bergerstock explains hospital procedures in the intensive care unit with Air Force Colonel Justin Nast, the commander COVID Theater Hospital, at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, California, July 22, 2020....more
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by a mural honoring healthcare workers in Manhattan, New York, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A healthcare professional speaks with a patient inside a community testing center in the Bronx borough of New York, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Air Force Major Alisha Florence and Senior Airman Rachael Tuczynski, nurses assigned to the 60th Medical Group, gather information and perform preliminary patient checks outside Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, California, July 29, 2020....more
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC, in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being...more
Fans outside the ballpark stand as the U.S. national anthem is performed inside Fenway Park before the shortened season opening MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, played before an empty ballpark because of the...more
A vending machine sells personal protective equipment (PPE) at Logan Airport, in Boston, Massachusetts, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign informs travelers arriving at Logan Airport about the restrictions imposed by a Massachusetts Travel Order amid the coronavirus outbreak in Boston, Massachusetts, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Renato Pinera eats lunch in a dining area set up in the Glendale Galleria mall parking garage in Glendale, California, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Others await in the background as a woman pushes a cart with groceries she received from the Wesley Community Center which were distributed to residents affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 31, 2020....more
Shoppers wearing face masks exit the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, California, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People line up at a food bank in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. immigration officer administers the oath as a swearing-in of newly naturalized United States citizens takes place in an empty parking lot in Santa Ana, California, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
