Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A person wearing a face mask while waits on the subway platform after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Medics transport a patient into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/David Ryder
A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge,...more
A worker transports donations of bottled water from Life Community Church, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 10. REUTERS/David...more
Buses with passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship leave the Port of Oakland with a police escort in Oakland, California, March 10. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Hand sanitizer as is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 10. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man tries to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer and a bag of protective masks to protect against the coronavirus as he rides a bicycle through Times Square in New York, March 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People in protective gear walks towards the cruise ship Grand Princess as tests for coronavirus are conducted and arrangements are being made to offload passengers while the vessel docks at the Port of Oakland, in California, March 9. REUTERS/Stephen...more
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in...more
Two people walk past the Amazon Spheres at the Amazon campus after the company asked employees to work from home for the rest of the month if possible in Seattle, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Nurse Jess White holds a nose swab after administering it to a patient in their car at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus, flu and RSV, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, March 9....more
A sign displays information on coronavirus to drivers on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 9. REUTERS/George Frey
Officials from hospital support services talk outside newly erected negative pressure screening tents that are set up outside the emergency room entrance at University of Utah hospital as they prepare for coronavirus testing, in Salt Lake City, Utah,...more
A pharmacy shelf that is sold out of disinfecting wipes due to Coronavirus is pictured in Manhattan, New York, March 8. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, greets a woman at the Washington State Emergency Operations Center during a tour with Governor Jay Inslee at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington, March 5. REUTERS/David...more
People pass through the sidewalk near Antones Nightclub after the South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival was canceled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Raymond Determann, a King County Metro equipment service worker, sprays a Virex solution to sanitize buses against the coronavirus in Seattle, Washington, March 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Communion is served without wine, as a precaution against the coronavirus, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Atlanta, Georgia, March 8. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
The interior of a temporarily closed Starbucks Reserve location is seen after an employee tested positive for coronavirus in Seattle, Washington, March 6. REUTERS/David Ryder
Signage advising on how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses is seen on the subway platform at the Times Square station after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump participates in a coronavirus briefing with health insurers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, March 10. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Nurse Becky Barton walks out of a tent with a test kit at a drive-through testing for coronavirus, flu and RSV, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, March 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person uses a tissue while holding the handrail on the subway after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Senator Bill Cassidy gives news reporters hand sanitizer following a Senate hearing on coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 3. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and C.D.C. Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in...more
A pedestrian passes a sign outside of a pop-up coronavirus supply store where items such as face hand sanitizer are sold in Washington, March 5. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Workers test an N95 respiration mask at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra masks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, March 4. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The lines to reach TSA immigration process are seen empty at one of its terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town
Ryoma Ouchi was only 9 when his family fled their ancestral home during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now a rising baseball star, Ouichi prepares for his university pitching career, but his father Kazuo, who had spent his career working for an agricultural co-op, left his family home behind and still hasn't been able to return to live there.
