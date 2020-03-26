Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Medical officials aid residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A man practices "social distancing" as he waits for a takeout order in Miami, Florida March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A swing is wrapped tightly in caution tape at Jefferson Park days after recreation areas in Seattle parks were closed in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Signs are placed to prevent people from seating close to one another when riding the bus in addition to the rule where no more than 10 people can be in the same area in Laredo, Texas, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Several employees sew masks at Kaas Tailored, which is working with Providence to make thousands of masks and face shields a day for healthcare workers in Mukilteo, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A police officer talks to a tourist about the closing of the beach as Miami-Dade County restricts access to public beaches in Miami, Florida, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Firearms instructor Joseph Wilkey instructs a mother who has asthma and her two teenage sons during a firearms safety class conducted by Level Up Firearms amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, outside Loveland,...more
Molly Maguire, 8, measures the distance between cones during a math exercise learning how to calculate the area of different shapes in her front yard as schools are closed in Salem Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A surfer statue along the beach is decorated by pranksters with a mask and gloves in Encinitas, California, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Men maintain safe social distancing while praying at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound in Redmond, Washington, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A nearly empty subway platform is seen at the 42nd Street subway station in New York City, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look out over San Francisco, California, from atop the city's Tank Hill on March 19, 2020 with walks being one of few activities permitted under the city's order to stay indoors due to the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Katie Paul
With schools closed due to coronavirus, a boy and his mother collect free meals delivered by school bus in a low income area of Falls Church, Virginia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People walk past a sign during day two of the citywide shelter in place order in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nurse Theresa Malijan administers a test for coronavirus at a drive-through testing site in a parking lot at the University of Washington's Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A woman pauses at a make-shift memorial for grocer Steve Shulman, who died from the effects of COVID-19, at Leschi Market in Seattle, Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Health workers in personal protective equipment work inside a new drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Staten Island, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An empty store is seen near Times Square in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People exercise at The Panhandle park, during day two of the citywide shelter in place order in San Francisco, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
University students walk along a street of Miami Beach during Spring Break after local authorities closed restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other similar businesses and rolled out a midnight curfew along South Beach's busiest strips in...more
An empty Times Square is seen on the street in New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers put up siding for a 200-bed temporary field hospital for people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with coronavirus at the Shoreline Soccer Field in Shoreline, Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sara Morris and Sierra Brown assemble face shields as they and other volunteers meet an urgent need of local hospitals for personal protective equipment at the Providence Health and Services corporate offices in Renton, Washington, March 19, 2020....more
A Car Appearance Maintainer with the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) demonstrates the disinfecting methods of a train car at the Hicksville Station on Long Island, New York, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Frank Kiel of Las Vegas waits for a take-out order at the Fremont Street Experience after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses, including casinos at the heart of the state's economy, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 18,...more
A pedestrian walks on Wall St., as concerns about coronavirus disease keep more people at home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A homeless person shelters from the rain under a movie theatre sign in Encinitas, California, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man is seen with a diaper covering his mouth and nose, used as a makeshift face mask, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An empty subway train is seen in New York City, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Specialist Garcia of the New York Army National Guard packs a van with food for distribution to assist Hope Community Services in an area with multiple cases of coronavirus in New Rochelle, New York, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sprays disinfectant on a door to a bakery in Chinatown, Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting coronavirus while working, but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with...more
People descend down the Bethesda Metro train station escalator at commuter rush hour, as Governor Larry Hogan ordered the shutdown of all bars and eateries in Bethesda, Maryland, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Restaurant staff clean the floor after closing early in New York City, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
National Guard soldiers receive sterile coveralls to wear before checking the temperature of passengers arriving at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Church members gather for a "drive-in" church service at The Grove Church where people stayed in their cars and tuned in to the pastor on their car radios after Washington Governor Jay Inslee banned large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak,...more
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line outside to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid fears of the global growth of coronavirus cases, in Culver City, California, March 15. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus disease in New York City, Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Members of a Servpro cleanup crew wearing hazardous material suits prepare to enter Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland,...more
A health care worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for people who suspect they have novel coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Foxton Harding (L) and Adison Pucci, 12-year-olds who both attend Northshore Middle School in the Northshore School District, work on assignments at home after their school moved online for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, in Bothell,...more
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox, with Massachusetts reporting scores of presumptive cases of coronavirus, in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man tries to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer and a bag of protective masks to protect against the coronavirus as he rides a bicycle through Times Square in New York, March 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after spring break and said it would move to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes, in Cambridge,...more
Lori Spencer talks on the phone through a window with her mother, Judie Shape, who is 81 and was tested for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in...more
Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government's coronavirus task force, greets a woman at the Washington State Emergency Operations Center during a tour with Governor Jay Inslee at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington, March 5. REUTERS/David...more
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the daily White House coronavirus response briefing with members of the administration's coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
The once-normal rituals of youth, from classrooms to playgrounds to birthday parties, have been upended by social distancing during coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
