Coronavirus stops communal Muslim prayers

Ahmad al-Asmar, 84, and his wife Nouzat Awada, 79, perform Friday prayers inside their home in Sidon, Lebanon March 20. The coronavirus stopped communal Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques from Indonesia to Morocco on Friday. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man prays outside empty al-Amin mosque as Friday prayers were suspended in Beirut, Lebanon, March 20. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside the closed Jamia Mosque in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 20. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Ahmed, 57 and his son, 10, perform Friday prayers in their home in Casablanca, Morocco, March 20. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Muslims attend Friday prayers outside the closed Jamia Mosque in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 20. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man sits inside empty Imam Abbas shrine, as Friday prayers were suspended, in the holy city of Kerbala , Iraq, March 20. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Professor Reda Abd El Wahed, a 65-year-old, draping a white handkerchief over his nose as an extra precaution against coronavirus, attends Friday prayers outside Abdel Rahman Mosque in the Cairo neighborhood Maadi, Egypt, March 20. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man performs prayers at a mosque as Friday prayers were suspended in Hama, Syria, March 20. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A worshiper performs his prayer in a park as Turkey suspended mass prayers in mosques nationwide in Istanbul, Turkey, March 20. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Imam Mohamed Al Amine Ndiaye, 69, performs Friday prayers with his daughters inside their only room in Pikine, on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal, March 20. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A Muslim wearing a protective mask rests at National Mosque, after all mosques in the country suspended Friday prayers, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 20. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man prays outside of a closed mosque, as Friday prayers were suspended following the spread of the coronavirus, in Isa Town south Manama, Bahrain, March 20. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A view of a closed Mosque Massalikoul Djinane as Friday prayers were suspended in Dakar, Senegal, March 20. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Ismael Bader 36, and is mother Kamil Fatma pray at home in Cocody, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man sits inside empty Imam Abbas shrine, as Friday prayers were suspended, in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, March 20. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Dibi Koumba Dalem, the deputy Iman of the Plateau Mosque prepares to pray alone at his office, inside the mosque during Friday prayer in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 20. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Worshipers perform their prayers in a park in front of a locked mosque in Istanbul,Turkey, March 20. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Palestinians perform Friday prayers inside a home in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 20. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Mahmoud Ali, 69, and his wife Aisha Hussein, 55, perform Friday prayers inside their home in Hama, Syria, March 20. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the wall of a mosque in response to the spreading coronavirus disease in Istanbul,Turkey, March 20. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
