Coronavirus street art
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An artist works on a mural, dedicated to Kazakh medical specialists, policemen and armed forces personnel involved in the fight against the coronavirus, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 5. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Corona Extra mural is seen on the side of a building in Aylesford, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
A woman walks past a mural outside a flat in Glasgow, Britain, April 28. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman walks past a mural depicting a nurse wearing a protective mask in Shoreditch, London, Britain, April 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A mural of U.S. President Donald Trump holding a bottle of Domestos is seen in the garden of Dave Nash of Gnasher Murals, in Royston, Britain, April 27. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Dogs are seen in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS in Pontefract, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Lee Smith
People walk past a mural that is part of the campaign to create 1,000 murals on closed businesses, created by the company Beautify, in Santa Monica, California, May 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A mural warns residents of the danger of the coronavirus outbreak on the Navajo reservation, in Shiprock, New Mexico, April 8. REUTERS/Andrew Hay
A woman leaves a building next to graffiti showing actors from the movie 'Pulp Fiction' John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson wearing protective masks, in Madrid, Spain, May 3. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in tribute to the NHS on a network rail bridge in London, Britain, May 1. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A person wearing a protective face mask walks past streetart 'NHS Dedication Mural' by The Artful Dodger (A.Dee) in Elephant & Castle, London, Britain, May 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man wearing a mask walks past a mural in the Glasgow city center, April 28. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman pushes a child in a buggy past a Mural by Emma Blake, in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, April 21. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A person walks near a mural to support healthcare workers in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, April 10. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi via REUTERS
A woman walks her dog as she passes by a Catman mural 'Superhuman' in Whitstable, Britain, April 10. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Lilly Davenport poses for her dad in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain, April 4. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A mural of a female health worker is seen through a fence in Chicago, Illinois, April 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Artist Rachel List paints a mural in Pontefract, Britain, April 6. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Serigne Boye, aka Zeus, a graffiti artist from RBS crew works on his mural in Dakar, Senegal, March 25. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A mural in support of Captain Tom Moore and the NHS in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 29. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Artist Drew Allen paints a mural in Redcar, Britain, April 24. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A woman walks past a mural depicting a man wearing a face mask in Sale, Britain, April 11. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman runs past a mural in Manchester, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Phil Noble
