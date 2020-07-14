Coronavirus surges across America
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis
A sign reads "In Fauci We Trust," referring to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, outside a home in Rockport, Massachusetts, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nurse Katelyn Sofley stands at the entrance to a negative pressure ICU hospital room, where COVID-19 patients are treated, at St John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, California, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sandra Stojanovic
Officers from Florida's Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (ABT) Bureau of Law Enforcement meet with Carrie Hudson (C) the owner of 33 & Melt restaurant during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at her restaurant to protest mandatory face...more
From left: Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, July 11,...more
Parents Angelina Hayrapetyan, 38, and Again Nazliyan, 34, participate in a protest highlighting inadequacies in their children’s online education outside the Glendale Unified School District Headquarters, in Glendale, California, July 13, 2020....more
A nurse takes a patient to their car from Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People carry boxes containing cremated remains as they exit a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City,...more
A woman walks at the Destiny USA mall during the reopening in Syracuse, New York, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People protest to demand increased safety measures from Burger King, after employees said a fellow worker died, in Los Angeles, California, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Summer Selmon, her brother Levi, and their parents Dave and Brandi wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district during their vacation at Walt Disney World during a phased reopening in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July...more
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A blood sample is articulated after being taken from Jillian Golder, an employee of Oro Valley Hospital, for an antibody test for the coronavirus at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of the coronavirus spike in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers place a stretcher inside an ambulance at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mateo Chaj, who arrived at 2 a.m., rests in his car as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Asia Anderson, 25, carries a handful of bags as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for the coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A customer wearing a face mask gets his hair cut at a barber shop after its reopening in New York City, New York, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wear protective face masks outside at a shopping plaza after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he would sign an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings outdoors in Edgewater, New Jersey, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers prepare boxes of free food for distribution at the Chelsea Collaborative, which distributes 6 to 7 thousand of boxes of food a week in a city hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
A string quartet of musicians from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra perform Schubert's String Quartet in A minor "Rosamund", in a sidewalk park across from David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, in their first public performance since the...more
A resident picks up food distributed at a food pantry run by Revival International Center (Centro Internacional de Avivamiento) Chelsea, amid ongoing economic hardship for some people during the outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 6, 2020....more
Sun seekers gather at Clearwater Beach, which remains open despite high numbers of coronavirus infections in the state, on Independence Day in Clearwater, Florida, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Local residents hold signs in protest of closed beaches on the 4th of July in Galveston, Texas, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Black Lives Matter protesters argue with demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions in Phoenix, Arizona, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A woman listens to the speaker at a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Phoenix, Arizona, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A surfer wears a mask as he comes out of the water in San Diego, California, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
