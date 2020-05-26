Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Relatives react during the burial of 64-year-old Raimunda Conceicao Souza, who died from COVID-19, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Open and occupied graves are seen at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Physiotherapist, Ana Carolina Xavier, from FamilyCare, a group that specialises in providing mobile physiotherapy care, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to COVID-19 patient Marcia...more
Liliane Tavares de Moura, 44, pastoral agent member of the Nossa Senhora do Perpetuo Socorro Parish of the Catholic Church delivers a protective mask to a resident, next to the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus,...more
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro eats a hotdog in a street cafeteria, in Brasilia, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators take part in a protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A person beats a pot from a window as protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Kambeba indigenous nurse technician Neurilene Cruz, 36, carries coronavirus tests as she arrives on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, Brazil, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro,...more
A healthcare worker on protective clothing reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to COVID-19, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020....more
Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) reacts after receiving news about another colleague who was infected in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man jogs inside his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers produce protective masks at the Assembly Plant in Betim near Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
An opposition supporter fights with a supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Sara Lima de Araujo, 28, who is pregnant and suffers from COVID-19, is carried into an ambulance by a healthcare worker after arriving from Coari to Manaus in an ICU jet, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Doctor Luciana Souza compares two different chest x-rays of a patient as she talks to a colleague at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Javier Alexndre Andres Cruz, 26, a Tikuna indigenous man and a patient, who suffers from COVID-19, sits in an ambulance after arriving by an ICU jet from Tabatinga to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Indigenous people attend the funeral of Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park), who passed away due to the coronavirus at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A police officer orders a sunbather to leave the Sao Conrado beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno...more
