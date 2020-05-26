Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2020 | 1:05pm EDT

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Relatives react during the burial of 64-year-old Raimunda Conceicao Souza, who died from COVID-19, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Relatives react during the burial of 64-year-old Raimunda Conceicao Souza, who died from COVID-19, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Relatives react during the burial of 64-year-old Raimunda Conceicao Souza, who died from COVID-19, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
1 / 26
Open and occupied graves are seen at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Open and occupied graves are seen at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Open and occupied graves are seen at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
2 / 26
Physiotherapist, Ana Carolina Xavier, from FamilyCare, a group that specialises in providing mobile physiotherapy care, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to COVID-19 patient Marcia Guimaraes, 40, at a neighbor's home, as Marcia wants to protect her parents from infection, in Rio de Janeiro's outskirts, Brazil, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Physiotherapist, Ana Carolina Xavier, from FamilyCare, a group that specialises in providing mobile physiotherapy care, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to COVID-19 patient Marcia...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
Physiotherapist, Ana Carolina Xavier, from FamilyCare, a group that specialises in providing mobile physiotherapy care, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to COVID-19 patient Marcia Guimaraes, 40, at a neighbor's home, as Marcia wants to protect her parents from infection, in Rio de Janeiro's outskirts, Brazil, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 26
Liliane Tavares de Moura, 44, pastoral agent member of the Nossa Senhora do Perpetuo Socorro Parish of the Catholic Church delivers a protective mask to a resident, next to the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Liliane Tavares de Moura, 44, pastoral agent member of the Nossa Senhora do Perpetuo Socorro Parish of the Catholic Church delivers a protective mask to a resident, next to the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Liliane Tavares de Moura, 44, pastoral agent member of the Nossa Senhora do Perpetuo Socorro Parish of the Catholic Church delivers a protective mask to a resident, next to the Educandos stream near the Negro river at Educandos slum in Manaus, Brazil, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 26
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro eats a hotdog in a street cafeteria, in Brasilia, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro eats a hotdog in a street cafeteria, in Brasilia, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro eats a hotdog in a street cafeteria, in Brasilia, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
5 / 26
Demonstrators take part in a protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Demonstrators take part in a protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest in favor of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
6 / 26
A person beats a pot from a window as protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A person beats a pot from a window as protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A person beats a pot from a window as protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 26
People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 26
Kambeba indigenous nurse technician Neurilene Cruz, 36, carries coronavirus tests as she arrives on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, Brazil, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kambeba indigenous nurse technician Neurilene Cruz, 36, carries coronavirus tests as she arrives on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, Brazil, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Kambeba indigenous nurse technician Neurilene Cruz, 36, carries coronavirus tests as she arrives on the banks of the Negro river at the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state, Brazil, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 26
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 26
A healthcare worker on protective clothing reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to COVID-19, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A healthcare worker on protective clothing reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to COVID-19, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A healthcare worker on protective clothing reacts in front of the body of Laureano Ferraz, 78, a Wanano indigenous man who passed away due to COVID-19, after arriving by an ICU jet from Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 26
Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Men carry boxes to be installed for the coffins at the Sao Pedro municipal cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 14, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
12 / 26
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) reacts after receiving news about another colleague who was infected in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) reacts after receiving news about another colleague who was infected in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) reacts after receiving news about another colleague who was infected in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 26
A man jogs inside his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man jogs inside his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A man jogs inside his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 26
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers produce protective masks at the Assembly Plant in Betim near Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers produce protective masks at the Assembly Plant in Betim near Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers produce protective masks at the Assembly Plant in Betim near Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Close
15 / 26
An opposition supporter fights with a supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An opposition supporter fights with a supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
An opposition supporter fights with a supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro after an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
16 / 26
Sara Lima de Araujo, 28, who is pregnant and suffers from COVID-19, is carried into an ambulance by a healthcare worker after arriving from Coari to Manaus in an ICU jet, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Sara Lima de Araujo, 28, who is pregnant and suffers from COVID-19, is carried into an ambulance by a healthcare worker after arriving from Coari to Manaus in an ICU jet, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Sara Lima de Araujo, 28, who is pregnant and suffers from COVID-19, is carried into an ambulance by a healthcare worker after arriving from Coari to Manaus in an ICU jet, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 26
Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Members of medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, do a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
18 / 26
Doctor Luciana Souza compares two different chest x-rays of a patient as she talks to a colleague at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Doctor Luciana Souza compares two different chest x-rays of a patient as she talks to a colleague at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Doctor Luciana Souza compares two different chest x-rays of a patient as she talks to a colleague at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
19 / 26
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
20 / 26
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues during her funeral who passed away from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 26
Javier Alexndre Andres Cruz, 26, a Tikuna indigenous man and a patient, who suffers from COVID-19, sits in an ambulance after arriving by an ICU jet from Tabatinga to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Javier Alexndre Andres Cruz, 26, a Tikuna indigenous man and a patient, who suffers from COVID-19, sits in an ambulance after arriving by an ICU jet from Tabatinga to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Javier Alexndre Andres Cruz, 26, a Tikuna indigenous man and a patient, who suffers from COVID-19, sits in an ambulance after arriving by an ICU jet from Tabatinga to Manaus, Brazil, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
22 / 26
Indigenous people attend the funeral of Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park), who passed away due to the coronavirus at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Indigenous people attend the funeral of Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park), who passed away due to the coronavirus at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Indigenous people attend the funeral of Chief Messias Kokama, 53, from the Parque das Tribos (Tribes Park), who passed away due to the coronavirus at Parque das Tribos in Manaus, Brazil, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
23 / 26
A police officer orders a sunbather to leave the Sao Conrado beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A police officer orders a sunbather to leave the Sao Conrado beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A police officer orders a sunbather to leave the Sao Conrado beach following the closure of the beaches in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
24 / 26
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
25 / 26
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Next Slideshows

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

12:59pm EDT
New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

12:54pm EDT
Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport killing 97 passengers.

12:28pm EDT
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

12:20pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world

People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

Pakistani PIA plane carrying 99 crashes in Karachi neighborhood

An Airbus plane with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area of the Pakistani city of Karachi while on approach to the airport killing 97 passengers.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Flood submerges Michigan city after two dams breached

Flood submerges Michigan city after two dams breached

Residents clean up after rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland.

Memorial Day amid the coronavirus

Memorial Day amid the coronavirus

Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 fast approaches 100,000.

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

UK's COVID-19 outbreak worst in Europe

UK's COVID-19 outbreak worst in Europe

With a death toll over 36,000, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with the government already under pressure over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong

Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people who rallied to protest against Beijing's plan to impose national security laws on the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast