Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 7, 2020 | 10:56pm EDT

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Relatives are seen near the coffin of Jose Barreto, at his house at Jorge Teixeira neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Fabiano Santana de Souza, 37, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) talks to his wife and daughter by a video call at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Nurses check medical records at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Vitor Soares, 21, reacts during the burial of his grandmother Enedina Correa Soares, 71, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People attend a mass burial of people who have passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A heart is projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Priest Jorge Luiz de Oliveira wearing a protective mask gestures as he delivers the Angelus prayer from the balcony of the Santuario Basilica de Sao Sebastiao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a motorcade to protest against social distancing and quarantine measures, recommended by Sao Paulo's governor Joao Doria in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A woman receives a box with food donations organized by NGO Kapadocia Institute for poor families from Capadocia Slum at Brasilandia district in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 1, 2020.REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment (PPE), before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Indigenous nurse Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos and language teacher and artisan Natalina Martins Ricardo, 42, from the Bare Tribe, wear protective masks that read "Indigenous lives matter", as walk along a road in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Because we were so devoid of public assistance, I took the initiative to start a campaign on social media to receive donations of food and hygiene kits," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Nurse Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos talks to Robson Santos da Silva, the head of SESAI (Secretary for Indigenous Health), as she takes part in a protest during Health Minister Nelson Teich's official visit to the city's main hospital Delphina Rinaldi Abdel Aziz, in Manaus, Brazil, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Relatives pray during the funeral of a person suspected to have died from the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Paulo Alexandre Pereira dos Santos, 43, shows a picture of his father Manuel Francisco dos Santos who died from the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Nurses wearing protective face masks hold crosses during a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers on Labour Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face shield walks along the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Carlos Felipe Borges Bonfim, 34, types on his phone as he talks to a friend, a day after being discharged from a hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS of the city of Manaus, wearing protective clothing, prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Women react during a collective burial of people that have passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS of the city of Manaus, wearing protective clothing, looks on before he removes the coffin of Amadeu Garcia da Silva, 80, from his house, in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. The sign reads:"Everything is going to be fine." REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear transports the body of a person to a refrigerated truck at the Evandro Freire hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
An Indigenous woman wearing a protective mask walks at the Satere Mawe Association of Indigenous Women, where Indigenous women sew face masks for sale in Manaus, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People wait in line outside a public bank, where they try to receive emergency aid given by the federal government to the most vulnerable, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro pray in front of the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Rosemary Alves Martins, 38, shows a picture of her husband Eduardo Gomes, a nurse who died from suspected coronavirus disease at the entrance of Tide Setubal public hospital where he worked, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Volunteers from the "Goods Convoy" project distribute donated aid for the poor families, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks hold flowers in front of crosses as they pay a tribute for their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse, who died of the coronavirus disease outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Clean workers disinfect Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Surfers walk during a sunrise at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
