Coronavirus sweeps across France
A patient, infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is carried on a stretcher into a Caiman helicopter from the French army during transfer operations from Strasbourg, France, to Germany and Switzerland, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christian...more
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France,...more
Medical staff put a patient onboard a TGV high speed train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, to evacuate them from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France,...more
An employee prepares a coffin for a coronavirus victim at a funeral logistic center in Ris-Orangis, near Paris, France, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Doctor Jean-Noel Lepront, wearing protective suit and face mask, makes a phone call outside an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris, France, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A firefighters ambulance crew of the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS 67) makes its way to Strasbourg's university hospital on the deserted motorway during a rescue operation, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A sick patient is secured by firefighters ambulance crew members of the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS 67) during a rescue operation in Strasbourg, France, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A patient, infected with coronavirus, is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg, France, to Ulm in Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective suit and a face mask visits the Kolmi-Hopen protective face masks factory, in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers, France March 31, 2020. Loic Venance/Pool via REUTERS
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a break during transfer operations of patients from Strasbourg to Germany and Switzerland, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A medical staff looks through the window of a train before its departure to evacuate patients from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the medical staff talks to a patient at an emergency COVID-19 center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris, France, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Residents exercise on their balconies following fitness trainers in Nantes, France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt, France, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A homeless man lies on the stairs near the deserted Place de l'Opera in Paris, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The message "Merci" in tribute of those on the frontline to fight the coronavirus disease, is seen on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) in Paris where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Medical personnel watch as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020. Cugnot Mathieu/Pool via REUTERS
French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before being loaded into a helicopter, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the deserted Rue de Rivoli in Paris, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man wearing latex gloves holds his electoral card before voting at a polling station during the first round of mayoral elections in Paris, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French priest Guillaume Le Floc'h conducts a mass streamed online on the feast of the Annunciation at the church in Carquefou near Nantes, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
New York City raced to build field hospitals and pleaded for reinforcements of medical personnel and equipment, as Mayor Bill de Blasio projected that over half of the city of more than 8 million people will become infected with coronavirus.
Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown
Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home.
Cruise lines in crisis over coronavirus
Cruise ships from Australia to the Caribbean are floating in limbo as countries grapple with how to let passengers and crew disembark, amid fears the vessels were essentially super carriers of the virus.
Inside a COVID-19 unit in France
Medical staff care for patients in the intensive care unit for coronavirus disease patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.