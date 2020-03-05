Edition:
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square, which is usually full of tourists, the day after Italy's government adopted a decree with emergency new measures to contain the coronavirus, in Venice, March 5. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, March 05, 2020
People walk in Galleria Umberto I gallery the day after the Italian government decree to close cinemas, schools and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other, in Naples, March 5. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A man stands behind a menu stand at an empty restaurant at Piazza Navona in Rome, March 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An empty lecture hall in Palazzo Nuovo University of Turin after the government's decree to close cinemas, schools and urge people to work from home in Turin, March 5. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Pigeons roam around Piazza Duomo square in Milan, March 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An empty restaurant is pictured at Piazza Navona square in Rome, March 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A empty classroom at Facolta di Lettere of La Sapienza University in Rome, March 5. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Students from the military school Nunziatella walk past the Royal Palace at Piazza del Plebiscito square in Naples, March 5. More than 100 deaths in Italy have been attributed to the virus since it first emerged in a town near Milan two weeks ago. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A metro station is pictured after the government decree to close cinemas, schools and urge people to work from home, in Naples, March 5. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A woman prays inside empty Santa Maria presso San Satiro church in Milan, after Italy's bishops ordered that Masses not be held during the week in churches in areas of the north of the country affected by the coronavirus outbreak, March 5. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
People sit at Piazza del Popolo square in Rome, March 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An empty classroom of the I.T.C Di Vittorio - I.T.I. Lattanzio school in Rome, March 5. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
