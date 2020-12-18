Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2020 | 7:56pm EST

Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world

A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 27
A Saudi woman gestures after she received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A Saudi woman gestures after she received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A Saudi woman gestures after she received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
2 / 27
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 27
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 27
Kayla Johnson, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine for respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. &nbsp;Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

Kayla Johnson, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine for respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020.  Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Kayla Johnson, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine for respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020.  Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 27
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel December 9, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel December 9, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel December 9, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 27
Patient transport associate Hari Garbuja received one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS

Patient transport associate Hari Garbuja received one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Patient transport associate Hari Garbuja received one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 27
A general view of a vaccination centre at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A general view of a vaccination centre at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A general view of a vaccination centre at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 27
Nurse Debelyn Leach receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurse Debelyn Leach receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Nurse Debelyn Leach receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 27
Pharmacy staff look on as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Pharmacy staff look on as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Pharmacy staff look on as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
10 / 27
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes (L) and Boston Medical Center Dr. Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine from RN Kayla Johnson (2nd L) and LPN Eunide Guillet (R) at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes (L) and Boston Medical Center Dr. Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine from RN Kayla Johnson (2nd L) and LPN Eunide Guillet (R) at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes (L) and Boston Medical Center Dr. Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine from RN Kayla Johnson (2nd L) and LPN Eunide Guillet (R) at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 27
A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Close
12 / 27
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer checks paperwork of a UPS driver carrying a load of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines at a border crossing in British Columbia, Canada December 14, 2020. CBSA/Handout via REUTERS

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer checks paperwork of a UPS driver carrying a load of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines at a border crossing in British Columbia, Canada December 14, 2020. CBSA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer checks paperwork of a UPS driver carrying a load of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines at a border crossing in British Columbia, Canada December 14, 2020. CBSA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 27
Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. &nbsp;Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS

Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020.  Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020.  Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 27
Patients enter the surgery to receive the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a surgery in Wolverhampton, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Patients enter the surgery to receive the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a surgery in Wolverhampton, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Patients enter the surgery to receive the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a surgery in Wolverhampton, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
15 / 27
ICU doctor Gary Hunninghake receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ICU doctor Gary Hunninghake receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
ICU doctor Gary Hunninghake receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 27
President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other BMC employees after the first coronavirus vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other BMC employees after the first coronavirus vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other BMC employees after the first coronavirus vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 27
Nurse Venus Lucero administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital to Jo-Anne Miner at a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS

Nurse Venus Lucero administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital to Jo-Anne Miner at a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Nurse Venus Lucero administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital to Jo-Anne Miner at a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 27
Kayla Johnson, a Registered Nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

Kayla Johnson, a Registered Nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Kayla Johnson, a Registered Nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 27
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS

A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 27
Staff member shows a vaccination reminder card as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain December 14, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Staff member shows a vaccination reminder card as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain December 14, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Staff member shows a vaccination reminder card as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain December 14, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 27
UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS

UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 27
Registered nurse La Tanya Forbes talks with nurse Cheryl Birmingham after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Registered nurse La Tanya Forbes talks with nurse Cheryl Birmingham after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Registered nurse La Tanya Forbes talks with nurse Cheryl Birmingham after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
23 / 27
Gisele Levesque, one of 229 residents at the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home, chats with a health worker before being injected with the Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Pat Lachance/Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS

Gisele Levesque, one of 229 residents at the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home, chats with a health worker before being injected with the Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Pat Lachance/Quebec...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Gisele Levesque, one of 229 residents at the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home, chats with a health worker before being injected with the Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Pat Lachance/Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 27
Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. &nbsp; John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS

Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020.   John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020.   John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 27
Richard Guarino, BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director, delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS

Richard Guarino, BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director, delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Richard Guarino, BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director, delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 27
UPS staff member scans boxes of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for shipping to Canada from the UPS Cologne Air Hub in Germany December 11, 2020. UPS Canada via REUTERS

UPS staff member scans boxes of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for shipping to Canada from the UPS Cologne Air Hub in Germany December 11, 2020. UPS Canada via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
UPS staff member scans boxes of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for shipping to Canada from the UPS Cologne Air Hub in Germany December 11, 2020. UPS Canada via REUTERS
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Next Slideshows

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it...

6:00pm EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:19pm EST
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

3:04pm EST
One photo from every week in 2020

One photo from every week in 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

2:09pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

A winter storm piled historic amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast and wreaked havoc throughout the region, hobbling if not paralyzing travel as it moved up the coast and bore down on New England.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

One photo from every week in 2020

One photo from every week in 2020

Looking back on the year that was with one photo from every week of 2020.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos in 2020.

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation.

Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars

Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars

As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during lockdown.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast