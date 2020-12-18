Coronavirus vaccines roll out around the world
A woman receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Saudi woman gestures after she received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Physician Luisa Vera reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history, in Coventry,...more
Kayla Johnson, a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine for respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the arrival of a DHL plane carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel December 9, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS
Patient transport associate Hari Garbuja received one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via...more
A general view of a vaccination centre at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Nurse Debelyn Leach receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pharmacy staff look on as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is delivered to Indiana University Health, Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes (L) and Boston Medical Center Dr. Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine from RN Kayla Johnson (2nd L) and LPN Eunide Guillet (R) at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December...more
A Saudi man gets a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer checks paperwork of a UPS driver carrying a load of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines at a border crossing in British Columbia, Canada December 14, 2020. CBSA/Handout via REUTERS
Personal support worker Johanne Lamesse reacts in anticipation to the needle as she receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS
Patients enter the surgery to receive the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a surgery in Wolverhampton, Britain December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
ICU doctor Gary Hunninghake receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other BMC employees after the first coronavirus vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool...more
Nurse Venus Lucero administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Civic Hospital to Jo-Anne Miner at a vaccination clinic in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 15, 2020. Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS
Kayla Johnson, a Registered Nurse at Boston Medical Center, prepares a coronavirus vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout via REUTERS
Staff member shows a vaccination reminder card as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain December 14, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Registered nurse La Tanya Forbes talks with nurse Cheryl Birmingham after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Gisele Levesque, one of 229 residents at the CHSLD St-Antoine long term care home, chats with a health worker before being injected with the Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada December 14, 2020. Pat Lachance/Quebec...more
Pharmacy technicians received a delivery of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. John Maniaci/UW Health/Handout via REUTERS
Richard Guarino, BMC Supply Chain Operations Associate Director, delivers Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the pharmacy at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, December 14, 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS
UPS staff member scans boxes of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for shipping to Canada from the UPS Cologne Air Hub in Germany December 11, 2020. UPS Canada via REUTERS
