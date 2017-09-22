Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 22, 2017 | 3:25pm EDT

Countdown to German election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
1 / 29
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
2 / 29
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 29
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 29
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
6 / 29
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
7 / 29
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
8 / 29
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
9 / 29
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
10 / 29
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 29
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
12 / 29
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
13 / 29
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
14 / 29
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
15 / 29
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
16 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 29
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 29
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 29
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 29
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch

The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch
Close
22 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 29
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16,...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
24 / 29
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
25 / 29
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background, Germany September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background, Germany September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
26 / 29
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, in Wolgast, Germany, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the...more

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, in Wolgast, Germany, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 29
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017....more

Reuters / Sunday, September 03, 2017
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 29
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 03, 2017
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Next Slideshows

Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Rescuers toil to find survivors in the rubble after a devastating earthquake in central Mexico killed more than 200 people.

Sep 22 2017
St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria.

Sep 21 2017
Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean

Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean

Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.

Sep 21 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast