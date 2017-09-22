Countdown to German election
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16,...more
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background,...more
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the...more
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017....more
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September...more
