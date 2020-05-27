Countdown to historic SpaceX launch
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a...more
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon, attached to a Falcon 9 booster rocket, as it sits horizontal on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center, May 23. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS
The crew access arm is swung into position to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 21. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Launch Pad 39A as NASA prepares for the launch of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket, May 23. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Photographers set up remote cameras at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building as preparations continue for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 25. NASA/Joel Kowsky/via REUTERS
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Next Slideshows
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...
Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning,...
Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government said it was in the process of freeing 900 Taliban members from prison on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet, and urged the insurgent...
Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws
Police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security...
MORE IN PICTURES
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
Protest in Minneapolis after unarmed black man dies in custody
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Afghanistan begins freeing 900 Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government said it was in the process of freeing 900 Taliban members from prison on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet, and urged the insurgent group to extend a three-day ceasefire.
Hong Kong police arrest 300 as thousands protest over security laws
Police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 300 arrests as thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China, that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 374,000 confirmed cases.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
New normal: Scenes from our socially distant world
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.