United States
Wed May 27, 2020 | 10:16am EDT

Countdown to historic SpaceX launch

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon, attached to a Falcon 9 booster rocket, as it sits horizontal on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon, attached to a Falcon 9 booster rocket, as it sits horizontal on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon, attached to a Falcon 9 booster rocket, as it sits horizontal on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper    
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center, May 23. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS

NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center, May 23. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the Astronaut Crew Quarters inside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center, May 23. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS
The crew access arm is swung into position to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 21.  NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS

The crew access arm is swung into position to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 21.  NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
The crew access arm is swung into position to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, May 21.  NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Launch Pad 39A as NASA prepares for the launch of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket, May 23. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Launch Pad 39A as NASA prepares for the launch of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket, May 23. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
Launch Pad 39A as NASA prepares for the launch of the SpaceX/Falcon 9 rocket, May 23. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Photographers set up remote cameras at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Photographers set up remote cameras at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Photographers set up remote cameras at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building as preparations continue for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 25. NASA/Joel Kowsky/via REUTERS

The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building as preparations continue for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 25. NASA/Joel Kowsky/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The sun sets behind the Vehicle Assembly Building as preparations continue for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station, May 25. NASA/Joel Kowsky/via REUTERS
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Crews work on the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, May 26.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrive at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the launch, May 20. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

