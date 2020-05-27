Countdown to historic SpaceX launch

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a...more

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley (L) and Robert Behnken pose while participating in a dress rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. NASA/Kim Shiflett/via REUTERS

