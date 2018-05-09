Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 9, 2018 | 2:52pm EDT

Countdown to royal wedding

The Quire in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their wedding service, is seen in Windsor, Britain. The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. Within the chapel are the tombs of ten sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I. In more recent memory, it was the venue of the wedding of Harry's uncle Prince Edward to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, and of a service of prayer and dedication to mark the wedding of Harry's father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

The Quire in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their wedding service, is seen in Windsor, Britain. The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
The Quire in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their wedding service, is seen in Windsor, Britain. The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years. Within the chapel are the tombs of ten sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I. In more recent memory, it was the venue of the wedding of Harry's uncle Prince Edward to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, and of a service of prayer and dedication to mark the wedding of Harry's father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
1 / 21
St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is seen. Their exchange of wedding vows will be officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion. The wedding service itself will be conducted by Dean of Windsor, David Conner. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is seen. Their exchange of wedding vows will be officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion. The wedding service itself will be conducted by Dean of Windsor,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is seen. Their exchange of wedding vows will be officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion. The wedding service itself will be conducted by Dean of Windsor, David Conner. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
2 / 21
St George's Hall at Windsor Castle is seen. Kensington palace said Harry and Markle would join guests at a reception inside Windsor Castle after the procession. Harry's father, Prince Charles, would later host an evening reception for close friends and family. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

St George's Hall at Windsor Castle is seen. Kensington palace said Harry and Markle would join guests at a reception inside Windsor Castle after the procession. Harry's father, Prince Charles, would later host an evening reception for close friends...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
St George's Hall at Windsor Castle is seen. Kensington palace said Harry and Markle would join guests at a reception inside Windsor Castle after the procession. Harry's father, Prince Charles, would later host an evening reception for close friends and family. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
3 / 21
Invitations for the wedding are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London. The invitations, die-stamped in gold with the edges beveled and gilded, were sent out in March. "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of ... at the Marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle," the invitation reads. Men are instructed to wear "Uniform, Morning Coat or Lounge suit" and women "Day Dress with hat". Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters

Invitations for the wedding are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London. The invitations, die-stamped in gold with the edges beveled and gilded, were sent out in March. "His Royal Highness the Prince of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Invitations for the wedding are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London. The invitations, die-stamped in gold with the edges beveled and gilded, were sent out in March. "His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales requests the pleasure of the company of ... at the Marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle," the invitation reads. Men are instructed to wear "Uniform, Morning Coat or Lounge suit" and women "Day Dress with hat". Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters
Close
4 / 21
The couple chose London florist Philippa Craddock, beloved in the fashion industry, to arrange the flower decorations for their wedding. Craddock, whose client list includes designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue magazine, will use seasonal blooms from around Windsor to decorate the ceremony venue, including white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The florist will also use branches of beech, birch and hornbeam from the surrounding parkland and the couple themselves helped select the foliage. "Working with them has been an absolute pleasure," Craddock said. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun ... The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront." After the wedding, the flowers will be distributed to charities. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

The couple chose London florist Philippa Craddock, beloved in the fashion industry, to arrange the flower decorations for their wedding. Craddock, whose client list includes designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue magazine, will use seasonal...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
The couple chose London florist Philippa Craddock, beloved in the fashion industry, to arrange the flower decorations for their wedding. Craddock, whose client list includes designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue magazine, will use seasonal blooms from around Windsor to decorate the ceremony venue, including white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The florist will also use branches of beech, birch and hornbeam from the surrounding parkland and the couple themselves helped select the foliage. "Working with them has been an absolute pleasure," Craddock said. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun ... The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront." After the wedding, the flowers will be distributed to charities. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Close
5 / 21
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, was chosen to make a lemon elderflower cake for the wedding. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," Kensington Palace said in a statement. Ptak is originally from California and worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley under chef Alice Waters before moving to London. She started her own business by cooking at home and selling cakes at a stall on east London's Broadway Market. She set up Violet Bakery in 2010. "I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake," Ptak said in a statement. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of." Markle had previously interviewed Ptak for her former food and lifestyle website The Tig, which she ran for three years before it closed last year as public interest in her relationship with Harry grew. Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters

Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, was chosen to make a lemon elderflower cake for the wedding. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," Kensington Palace said in a statement. Ptak is originally from...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, was chosen to make a lemon elderflower cake for the wedding. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," Kensington Palace said in a statement. Ptak is originally from California and worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley under chef Alice Waters before moving to London. She started her own business by cooking at home and selling cakes at a stall on east London's Broadway Market. She set up Violet Bakery in 2010. "I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake," Ptak said in a statement. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of." Markle had previously interviewed Ptak for her former food and lifestyle website The Tig, which she ran for three years before it closed last year as public interest in her relationship with Harry grew. Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters
Close
6 / 21
Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage, are seen at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan will ride in an Ascot Landau carriage when they take a tour through the town after the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple will make their first public appearance as husband and wife in a roughly two mile carriage procession. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage, are seen at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan will ride in an Ascot Landau carriage when they take a tour through the town after the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage, are seen at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan will ride in an Ascot Landau carriage when they take a tour through the town after the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple will make their first public appearance as husband and wife in a roughly two mile carriage procession. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool
Close
7 / 21
Martin Oates, Senior Carriage Restorer, polishes the Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding. The carriage procession will see the couple ride from the castle through Windsor before returning up the Long Walk, a famous, tree-flanked straight promenade that leads to the castle gates. There are more than 100 carriages in the Royal Mews collection with five Ascot Landaus. Harry travelled in one of them to the wedding of his elder brother William to Kate Middleton in 2011 when he acted as best man. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool

Martin Oates, Senior Carriage Restorer, polishes the Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding. The carriage procession will see the couple ride from the castle through Windsor before returning up the Long Walk, a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Martin Oates, Senior Carriage Restorer, polishes the Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding. The carriage procession will see the couple ride from the castle through Windsor before returning up the Long Walk, a famous, tree-flanked straight promenade that leads to the castle gates. There are more than 100 carriages in the Royal Mews collection with five Ascot Landaus. Harry travelled in one of them to the wedding of his elder brother William to Kate Middleton in 2011 when he acted as best man. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool
Close
8 / 21
Kensington Palace said the carriage would be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, which have drawn the carriages of monarchs and members of the royal family Queen Victoria in the 19th Century, and would be escorted by members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kensington Palace said the carriage would be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, which have drawn the carriages of monarchs and members of the royal family Queen Victoria in the 19th Century, and would be escorted by members of the Household Cavalry...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Kensington Palace said the carriage would be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, which have drawn the carriages of monarchs and members of the royal family Queen Victoria in the 19th Century, and would be escorted by members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 21
State Trumpeters, who are members of the Household Cavalry who will provide ceremonial support to the forthcoming wedding, stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The Household Cavalry have a ceremonial role to play in most major royal events, from the opening of parliament to "trooping the colour," a large parade to mark the Queen's official birthday. REUTERS/Toby Melville

State Trumpeters, who are members of the Household Cavalry who will provide ceremonial support to the forthcoming wedding, stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The Household Cavalry have a ceremonial role to play in most major royal events,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
State Trumpeters, who are members of the Household Cavalry who will provide ceremonial support to the forthcoming wedding, stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The Household Cavalry have a ceremonial role to play in most major royal events, from the opening of parliament to "trooping the colour," a large parade to mark the Queen's official birthday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 21
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts, a member of the Household Cavalry, polishes a helmet at the Hyde Park Barracks. The wedding will have extra meaning for members of the regiment who served with Prince Harry during his 10-year army career, where he rose to be "Captain Wales" after his father, Charles, Prince of Wales. "We didn't view him as Prince Harry. We viewed him as Mr Wales, our troop leader," Corporal Major Daniel Snoxell, who will line the staircase for the departure of the wedding party, told Reuters. "It just adds that next level of pride, on that personal level, knowing him, knowing that he's found someone to settle down with and to be part of that special day." REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lance Corporal Tom Annetts, a member of the Household Cavalry, polishes a helmet at the Hyde Park Barracks. The wedding will have extra meaning for members of the regiment who served with Prince Harry during his 10-year army career, where he rose to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts, a member of the Household Cavalry, polishes a helmet at the Hyde Park Barracks. The wedding will have extra meaning for members of the regiment who served with Prince Harry during his 10-year army career, where he rose to be "Captain Wales" after his father, Charles, Prince of Wales. "We didn't view him as Prince Harry. We viewed him as Mr Wales, our troop leader," Corporal Major Daniel Snoxell, who will line the staircase for the departure of the wedding party, told Reuters. "It just adds that next level of pride, on that personal level, knowing him, knowing that he's found someone to settle down with and to be part of that special day." REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 21
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts melts wax onto a boot to be polished at the Hyde Park Barracks. While Harry was at the Household Cavalry's operational wing, based in Windsor, most of the soldiers Harry served with spent time in London's Hyde Park, and many in the London barracks remember their time serving with him even now. Corporal of Horse John Brophy served in the same squadron as Harry in Helmand, Afghanistan, and will also form part of the staircase party at St George's Chapel in Windsor. "He was very forthcoming, he was very friendly, very helpful - he would do his best to ensure those under his command were looked after," Brophy told Reuters. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Lance Corporal Tom Annetts melts wax onto a boot to be polished at the Hyde Park Barracks. While Harry was at the Household Cavalry's operational wing, based in Windsor, most of the soldiers Harry served with spent time in London's Hyde Park, and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts melts wax onto a boot to be polished at the Hyde Park Barracks. While Harry was at the Household Cavalry's operational wing, based in Windsor, most of the soldiers Harry served with spent time in London's Hyde Park, and many in the London barracks remember their time serving with him even now. Corporal of Horse John Brophy served in the same squadron as Harry in Helmand, Afghanistan, and will also form part of the staircase party at St George's Chapel in Windsor. "He was very forthcoming, he was very friendly, very helpful - he would do his best to ensure those under his command were looked after," Brophy told Reuters. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 21
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month. Lubomirski also did the couple's engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was famed for his photos of Harry's late mother Princess Diana. "I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said in a statement. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story." Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month. Lubomirski also did the couple's engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who...more

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month. Lubomirski also did the couple's engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was famed for his photos of Harry's late mother Princess Diana. "I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Lubomirski said in a statement. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story." Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 21
Temporary media platforms are built along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Temporary media platforms are built along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Temporary media platforms are built along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 21
Farriers replace horseshoes in the Forge of the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry was formed in 1992 after the union of the two most senior regiments of the British Army: the Blues and Royals, which Harry and brother Prince William served in, and the Life Guards, who date back to the 17th century when they were formed as bodyguards to Charles II. The ceremonial wing of the regiment, based in Hyde Park, is still used for the daily changing of the guard at Horse Guard's Parade, as well as royal occasions. But while this mounted regiment performs ceremonial duties, the operational wing of the Household Cavalry, which Harry served in, uses armoured reconnaissance vehicles rather than horses. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Farriers replace horseshoes in the Forge of the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry was formed in 1992 after the union of the two most senior regiments of the British Army: the Blues and Royals, which Harry and brother Prince William served in,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Farriers replace horseshoes in the Forge of the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry was formed in 1992 after the union of the two most senior regiments of the British Army: the Blues and Royals, which Harry and brother Prince William served in, and the Life Guards, who date back to the 17th century when they were formed as bodyguards to Charles II. The ceremonial wing of the regiment, based in Hyde Park, is still used for the daily changing of the guard at Horse Guard's Parade, as well as royal occasions. But while this mounted regiment performs ceremonial duties, the operational wing of the Household Cavalry, which Harry served in, uses armoured reconnaissance vehicles rather than horses. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 21
A tailor works in the Tailors Shop of the Household Cavalry, which will provide ceremonial support at the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A tailor works in the Tailors Shop of the Household Cavalry, which will provide ceremonial support at the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A tailor works in the Tailors Shop of the Household Cavalry, which will provide ceremonial support at the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 21
Detail is seen on a sword used by the Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen on a sword used by the Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Detail is seen on a sword used by the Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 21
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group based in southeast England, will be among those performing at the ceremony. Conductor Gibson said they were honoured and excited to have been picked. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure," she said. Rick Findler/Pool via Reuters

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group based in southeast England, will be among those performing at the ceremony. Conductor Gibson said they were honoured and excited to have been picked. "It will be a moment that we will always...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group based in southeast England, will be among those performing at the ceremony. Conductor Gibson said they were honoured and excited to have been picked. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure," she said. Rick Findler/Pool via Reuters
Close
18 / 21
James Vivian, Organist and Director of Music at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters

James Vivian, Organist and Director of Music at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
James Vivian, Organist and Director of Music at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
Close
19 / 21
State Trumpeters stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The choir from St George's chapel, which dates its origins back to 1348, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra, and the State Trumpeters will also be among those providing music for the ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

State Trumpeters stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The choir from St George's chapel, which dates its origins back to 1348, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
State Trumpeters stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The choir from St George's chapel, which dates its origins back to 1348, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra, and the State Trumpeters will also be among those providing music for the ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 21
Members of the Household Cavalry ride out of the Regimental Square at the Hyde Park Barracks in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the Household Cavalry ride out of the Regimental Square at the Hyde Park Barracks in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Members of the Household Cavalry ride out of the Regimental Square at the Hyde Park Barracks in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Next Slideshows

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

1:00pm EDT
Buffett's Berkshire bash

Buffett's Berkshire bash

Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that CEO Warren Buffett calls "Woodstock for capitalists".

May 07 2018
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their newborn baby brother Prince Louis.

May 07 2018
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...

May 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

Scenes from Victory Day celebrations commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

U.S. Navy fights Islamic State in Syria

A U.S. naval strike force led by the USS Harry S. Truman began sorties against Islamic State in Syria on May 3, at the start of its months-long deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes since Kilauea volcano began a series of explosions.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast