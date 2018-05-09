Countdown to royal wedding
The Quire in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their wedding service, is seen in Windsor, Britain. The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the...more
St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is seen. Their exchange of wedding vows will be officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion. The wedding service itself will be conducted by Dean of Windsor,...more
St George's Hall at Windsor Castle is seen. Kensington palace said Harry and Markle would join guests at a reception inside Windsor Castle after the procession. Harry's father, Prince Charles, would later host an evening reception for close friends...more
Invitations for the wedding are seen after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London. The invitations, die-stamped in gold with the edges beveled and gilded, were sent out in March. "His Royal Highness the Prince of...more
The couple chose London florist Philippa Craddock, beloved in the fashion industry, to arrange the flower decorations for their wedding. Craddock, whose client list includes designer Alexander McQueen and British Vogue magazine, will use seasonal...more
Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, was chosen to make a lemon elderflower cake for the wedding. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers," Kensington Palace said in a statement. Ptak is originally from...more
Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage, are seen at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan will ride in an Ascot Landau carriage when they take a tour through the town after the wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple...more
Martin Oates, Senior Carriage Restorer, polishes the Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding. The carriage procession will see the couple ride from the castle through Windsor before returning up the Long Walk, a...more
Kensington Palace said the carriage would be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, which have drawn the carriages of monarchs and members of the royal family Queen Victoria in the 19th Century, and would be escorted by members of the Household Cavalry...more
State Trumpeters, who are members of the Household Cavalry who will provide ceremonial support to the forthcoming wedding, stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The Household Cavalry have a ceremonial role to play in most major royal events,...more
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts, a member of the Household Cavalry, polishes a helmet at the Hyde Park Barracks. The wedding will have extra meaning for members of the regiment who served with Prince Harry during his 10-year army career, where he rose to...more
Lance Corporal Tom Annetts melts wax onto a boot to be polished at the Hyde Park Barracks. While Harry was at the Household Cavalry's operational wing, based in Windsor, most of the soldiers Harry served with spent time in London's Hyde Park, and...more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month. Lubomirski also did the couple's engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who...more
Temporary media platforms are built along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Farriers replace horseshoes in the Forge of the Household Cavalry. The Household Cavalry was formed in 1992 after the union of the two most senior regiments of the British Army: the Blues and Royals, which Harry and brother Prince William served in,...more
A tailor works in the Tailors Shop of the Household Cavalry, which will provide ceremonial support at the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen on a sword used by the Household Cavalry. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group based in southeast England, will be among those performing at the ceremony. Conductor Gibson said they were honoured and excited to have been picked. "It will be a moment that we will always...more
James Vivian, Organist and Director of Music at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
State Trumpeters stand in their Hyde Park Barracks in London. The choir from St George's chapel, which dates its origins back to 1348, an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the...more
Members of the Household Cavalry ride out of the Regimental Square at the Hyde Park Barracks in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
