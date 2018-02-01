Edition:
Countdown to Super Bowl LII

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles during team arrivals at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
The New England Patriots arrive at Minneapolis - St. Paul International Airport. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during a press conference at Mall of America. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy at Hilton Minneapolis. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Fans pose for a photo on Nicollet Mall at Super Bowl Live. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A worker inside the US Bank Stadium prepares seats. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Representatives from Boston Scientific participate in the Polar Plunge in preparation at Super Bowl Live. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson raises his hands as he answers questions during a press conference at Mall of America. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Sheriffs deputies look on in preparation on Nicollet Mall at Super Bowl Live. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A journalist walks down the steps inside US Bank Stadium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
An ice sculpture on Nicollet Mall at Super Bowl Live. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A Super Bowl promotional banner showing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hangs in an atrium at the Mall of America. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A Viking ship sits in front of US Bank Stadium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles players depart during team arrivals. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
