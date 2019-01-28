Edition:
Countdown to Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves after arriving in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff gets off the plane in Atlanta. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Super Bowl LIII signage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the team bus with girlfriend Linda Holliday after arriving in Atlanta. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
The New England Patriots team plane arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Super Bowl LIII banners outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson arrives at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Volunteers welcome fans to Super Bowl LIII at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley gets off the plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) arrives at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (black tie) arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with airport worker Jim Ganci after arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
New England Patriots team plane arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley gets off the plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots team plane waits to takes off at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (center) arrives at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
