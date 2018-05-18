Countdown to the royal wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle a day ahead of their wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A royal fan reserves a position on the procession route near Windsor Castle on the day before the wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Union Flag bunting adorns the street in front of Windsor Castle, ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Charles arrives at Windsor Castle a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman washes her tea cup next to a lifesize cut out of Queen Elizabeth near Windsor Castle a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
School children wave flags on the Long Walk a day before the wedding at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A spectator in a sleeping bag lays on the pavement ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A royal fan sits covered in her sleeping bag, having spent the night on the pavement outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Military personnel take part in rehearsals for the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Royal fans awake at first light having spent the night outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A group of school children hold flags near Windsor Castle on the day before the wedding. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two women wearing novelty headgear near Windsor Castle a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman holds up a commemorative scarf. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Women take photos on their smartphones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two women pose for a selfie with a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A couple hold hands near Windsor Castle a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Fans of the Royal family pose for pictures on the Long Walk. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A royal fan waits behind barriers on The Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A royal fan wearing a Meghan Markle mask waves flags a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Royal fans install themselves on the Long Walk at a vantage point to view the carriage procession. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Royal fans wave flags under a lifesize cut out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle near Windsor Castle a day before their wedding. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Royal fans awake at first light having spent the night outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
St. George's Chapel Choir rehearse before the wedding. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
A couple wear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face masks outside Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
Wild food foraging
Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the United States.
Royal wedding rehearsal
British armed forces carry out a carriage procession rehearsal through the streets of Windsor ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.
Young Prince Harry
Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.
Rare tornado hits Germany
A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in west of Duesseldorf.