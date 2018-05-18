Edition:
United States
Fri May 18, 2018

Countdown to the royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle a day ahead of their wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A royal fan reserves a position on the procession route near Windsor Castle on the day before the wedding. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Union Flag bunting adorns the street in front of Windsor Castle, ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Prince Charles arrives at Windsor Castle a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A woman washes her tea cup next to a lifesize cut out of Queen Elizabeth near Windsor Castle a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
School children wave flags on the Long Walk a day before the wedding at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A spectator in a sleeping bag lays on the pavement ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A royal fan sits covered in her sleeping bag, having spent the night on the pavement outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Military personnel take part in rehearsals for the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Royal fans awake at first light having spent the night outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A group of school children hold flags near Windsor Castle on the day before the wedding. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Two women wearing novelty headgear near Windsor Castle a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A woman holds up a commemorative scarf. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Women take photos on their smartphones as they lean out of the window of a building near Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Two women pose for a selfie with a cardboard cut out of Queen Elizabeth a day before the wedding. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A couple hold hands near Windsor Castle a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Fans of the Royal family pose for pictures on the Long Walk. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A royal fan waits behind barriers on The Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A royal fan wearing a Meghan Markle mask waves flags a day ahead of the wedding. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Royal fans install themselves on the Long Walk at a vantage point to view the carriage procession. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Royal fans wave flags under a lifesize cut out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle near Windsor Castle a day before their wedding. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Royal fans awake at first light having spent the night outside of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
St. George's Chapel Choir rehearse before the wedding. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A couple wear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face masks outside Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
