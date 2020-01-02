Counting critters at the London Zoo
A zookeeper watches penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, January 2, 2020.
Bhanu the lion is seen during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper interacts with squirrel monkeys. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper interacts with camels. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the media photograph a giant African land snail. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Heidi the lion is seen during the annual stocktake. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Members of the media photograph a Mexican red-kneed spider. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper interacts with squirrel monkeys. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A barn owl is seen during the annual stocktake. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Heidi the lion is seen during the annual stocktake. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper interacts with penguins. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
