Mon Jul 16, 2018

Counting of the swans

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A toy swan is seen on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A toy swan is seen on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A toy swan is seen on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials release swans back into the water. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials release swans back into the water. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials release swans back into the water. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Details are seen of the uniform of David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Details are seen of the uniform of David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Details are seen of the uniform of David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of a tie is seen as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail of a tie is seen as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Detail of a tie is seen as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman sits on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman sits on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A woman sits on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swan Uppers row as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swan Uppers row as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Swan Uppers row as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker holds a cygnet as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker holds a cygnet as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker holds a cygnet as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
