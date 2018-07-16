Counting of the swans
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A toy swan is seen on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials release swans back into the water. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Details are seen of the uniform of David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of a tie is seen as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman sits on a support vessel as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swan Uppers row as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker holds a cygnet as officials record and examine cygnets and swans. REUTERS/Toby Melville
