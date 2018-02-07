Edition:
Wed Feb 7, 2018

Counting the animals

Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Squirrel monkeys sit on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A worker poses next to the penguins enclosure during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Lions are thrown food during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Penguins look on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A penguin looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A worker poses next to a spiider during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A squirrel monkeys sits on a placard during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A Lemur eats a carrot infont of a giant abacus during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A keeper stands next to llamas during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Penguins are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Jellyfish are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A lion looks on during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
