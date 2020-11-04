Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout
A woman checks a ballot at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An election official points towards a mail in ballot while scanning votes for the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election official creates a duplicate absentee ballot, which is evaluated by two officials for consistency, after the original was rejected by the sorting machine at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020....more
An election official counts absentee ballots inside a polling station in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Election Day, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People audit ballots while observers from parties look on at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board process ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A poll worker counts ballots at the Northampton County Courthouse on Election Day in Easton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Election worker sorts through some of the the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Some of the thousands of mail-in ballots sit in U.S. Postal boxes waiting to be processed at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People audit ballots at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A poll challenger looks at absentee ballots to be counted on election day being processed by poll workers, at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2020 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board count ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Workers of the Miami-Dade County Elections Department feed mail-in ballots in counting machines during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Poll workers tabulate absentee ballots at the TCF Center during Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Election officials deliver bags of ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Next Slideshows
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by...
COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside
Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.
Election Day in America
Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
MORE IN PICTURES
Anxious Americans await election results
The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.
COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside
Missouri voters with coronavirus hand in their ballots curbside.
Election Day in America
Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day
Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States.
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day
Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency
Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.