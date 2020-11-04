Edition:
Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

A woman checks a ballot at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An election official points towards a mail in ballot while scanning votes for the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Marfa, Texas, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

An election official creates a duplicate absentee ballot, which is evaluated by two officials for consistency, after the original was rejected by the sorting machine at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

An election official counts absentee ballots inside a polling station in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Election Day, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

People audit ballots while observers from parties look on at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board process ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A poll worker counts ballots at the Northampton County Courthouse on Election Day in Easton, Pennsylvania, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Election worker sorts through some of the the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Some of the thousands of mail-in ballots sit in U.S. Postal boxes waiting to be processed at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People audit ballots at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department during the 2020 presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A poll challenger looks at absentee ballots to be counted on election day being processed by poll workers, at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 2, 2020 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board count ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Workers of the Miami-Dade County Elections Department feed mail-in ballots in counting machines during the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Miami, Florida, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Election workers sort through some of the thousands of mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana, California, November 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake

Poll workers tabulate absentee ballots at the TCF Center during Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A member of the Pinellas County canvassing board processes ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida, November 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Election officials deliver bags of ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

