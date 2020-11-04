Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A woman checks a ballot at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An election worker waves a flag to request more ballots to open at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Electoral workers count ballots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Alyssa Padjen, a City Clerk intern, organizes tapes from ballot counting machines at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Mail-in ballots are pictured in Chester County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Election officials deliver ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Poll worker Dan Pitts processes bags of absentee ballots the night of Election Day at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board count ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Election workers open ballots at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Election officials deliver bags of ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Poll workers sort ballots at the Franklin County Board of Elections during the election in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Election officials process ballots at a central count facility handling absentee ballots on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bags containing ballots from precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
