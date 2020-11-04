Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 4, 2020

Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election

Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A woman checks a ballot at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
An election worker waves a flag to request more ballots to open at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers count ballots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Alyssa Padjen, a City Clerk intern, organizes tapes from ballot counting machines at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election officials Sharon Krewson and Pam Hainault sort voter signature books from voting precincts at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Mail-in ballots are pictured in Chester County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Election officials deliver ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Poll worker Dan Pitts processes bags of absentee ballots the night of Election Day at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
An election official processes absentee ballots at a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Members of the Pinellas County canvassing board count ballots on Election Day in Largo, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Election workers open ballots at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Election officials deliver bags of ballots to a central count facility on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Mail-in ballots are counted in Chester County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Poll workers sort ballots at the Franklin County Board of Elections during the election in Columbus, Ohio. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Election officials process ballots at a central count facility handling absentee ballots on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers prepare ballots to be counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Bags containing ballots from precincts after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
