Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike...more
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A family embraces as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A mother and son embrace as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the U.S. Border patrol agent watches as she open a single gate to allow families to hug and converse along the Mexico and U.S border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A family member waves as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to embrace along the U.S. Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
