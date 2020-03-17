COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction
Social media is awash with myths about how people might stop the new coronavirus or treat infection with COVID-19, the disease it causes. Here are some facts to address the fiction: Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
TRANSMISSION - Fiction: The new coronavirus can be spread by mosquito bites and in Chinese food. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fact: No. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily via droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes out, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins,...more
PROTECTION - Fiction: Regularly rinsing your nose with saline can prevent infection with COVID-19. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fact: No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people. There is some weak evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help some people recover more quickly from the common cold, but it does not...more
Fiction: Some claims on social media suggest that spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can protect against COVID-19 infection, or that gargling bleach or drinking excessive amounts of water can somehow "flush it out." REUTERS/Jessica...more
Fact: There is no evidence to back these claims. Good hygiene practices including frequent hand washing and avoiding close social contact can help reduce the risk of infection. REUTERS/Maggie Andresen
Fiction: Hand dryers are effective in killing the new coronavirus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fact: No. Hand dryers are not effective against COVID-19, but frequently cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, or washing them with soap and water is. Clean hands should be dried thoroughly with a clean towel or air dryer. REUTERS/Juan...more
Fiction: Cold weather, hot weather, snow, eating garlic or taking a hot bath have also been suggested as ways people can prevent themselves becoming infected. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
Fact: There is no evidence behind these claims and no evidence as yet to suggest that COVID-19 will be affected by weather or the seasons. The best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with anyone who might...more
Fiction: You should wear a face mask at all times when outdoors. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fact: No. People who are healthy, have no symptoms and have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 need to wear a mask if they are taking care of a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection. Masks are only effective if you are coughing or...more
TREATMENT - Fiction: Antibiotics can prevent and treat the new coronavirus. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fact: Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. They will not prevent or treat infection with the new coronavirus. There are currently no specific proven medicines for COVID-19 infection, but those infected can relieve and treat mild...more
Next Slideshows
Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads
Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus...
U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus
Millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school.
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shoppers rush to stock up as coronavirus spreads
Shoppers around the world stood in long lines, waiting to buy essentials like toilet paper, pasta, bottled water, medicine and masks as a worsening coronavirus crisis stoked fears of shortages.
U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus
Millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school.
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
New York's empty streets amid coronavirus
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.
UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.
Before and after the coronavirus
Combination photos of places before the coronavirus and the same spot today.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy remains under an unprecedented lockdown in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, which has shown no signs of slowing.