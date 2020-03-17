COVID-19 and the new coronavirus: Fact versus fiction

Fact: There is no evidence behind these claims and no evidence as yet to suggest that COVID-19 will be affected by weather or the seasons. The best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with anyone who might...more

Fact: There is no evidence behind these claims and no evidence as yet to suggest that COVID-19 will be affected by weather or the seasons. The best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with anyone who might be infected. This way, you can eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that might occur by touching your eyes, mouth and nose. REUTERS/Stringer

