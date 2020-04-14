Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 14, 2020 | 11:22am EDT

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 21
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following at least 31 deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following at least 31 deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following at least 31 deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 21
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 21
A person holds a sign outside Residence Herron in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A person holds a sign outside Residence Herron in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A person holds a sign outside Residence Herron in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
4 / 21
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Close
5 / 21
A woman prays as she leaves flowers outside Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman prays as she leaves flowers outside Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A woman prays as she leaves flowers outside Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 21
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder  
Close
7 / 21
A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially against loneliness caused by the visit ban in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially against loneliness caused by the visit ban in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially against loneliness caused by the visit ban in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
8 / 21
Sanitary workers clean the nursing home where a woman died and several residents and care providers tested positive in Grado, Asturias, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Sanitary workers clean the nursing home where a woman died and several residents and care providers tested positive in Grado, Asturias, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Sanitary workers clean the nursing home where a woman died and several residents and care providers tested positive in Grado, Asturias, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 21
Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder  

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder  
Close
10 / 21
A worker in protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home, in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis

A worker in protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home, in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A worker in protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home, in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis
Close
11 / 21
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
12 / 21
A resident waves from her room, inside a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A resident waves from her room, inside a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A resident waves from her room, inside a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 21
Workers and a resident wave at passing cars honking their horns in support for Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Workers and a resident wave at passing cars honking their horns in support for Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Workers and a resident wave at passing cars honking their horns in support for Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
14 / 21
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 21
Nurses of the house for elderly "De Ravenstein" gesture as they look from a window, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nurses of the house for elderly "De Ravenstein" gesture as they look from a window, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Nurses of the house for elderly "De Ravenstein" gesture as they look from a window, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 21
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
17 / 21
A woman makes a heart gesture outside Residence Herron, a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman makes a heart gesture outside Residence Herron, a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A woman makes a heart gesture outside Residence Herron, a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
18 / 21
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly "De Ravenstein" react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly "De Ravenstein" react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly "De Ravenstein" react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 21
Flowers hang at the entrance to a residence home for the elderly where some residents died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Flowers hang at the entrance to a residence home for the elderly where some residents died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Flowers hang at the entrance to a residence home for the elderly where some residents died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 21
U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Next Slideshows

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that...

7:57am EDT
Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a...

Apr 13 2020
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the...

Apr 13 2020
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The New York metropolitan area had its highest daily death toll last week but also saw a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to...

Apr 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people.

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The New York metropolitan area had its highest daily death toll last week but also saw a decrease in hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and the need to intubate critically ill patients.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Wuhan begins to lift its coronavirus lockdown

Life in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast