COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following at least 31 deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A person holds a sign outside Residence Herron in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A woman prays as she leaves flowers outside Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, Kirkland, Washington, March 26,...more
A man visits his wife at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made especially against loneliness caused by the visit ban in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Sanitary workers clean the nursing home where a woman died and several residents and care providers tested positive in Grado, Asturias, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A worker in protective suit disinfects a room in a nursing home, in Ioannina, Greece, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dimitris Rapakousis
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A resident waves from her room, inside a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Workers and a resident wave at passing cars honking their horns in support for Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Nurses of the house for elderly "De Ravenstein" gesture as they look from a window, in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from COVID-19 in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
A woman makes a heart gesture outside Residence Herron, a seniors' long-term care facility, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly "De Ravenstein" react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Flowers hang at the entrance to a residence home for the elderly where some residents died of COVID-19 in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
U.S. Army personnel remove the body of a deceased person from the The Riverside Premiere Rehabilitation & Healing Center senior facility on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
