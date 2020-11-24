COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed...more
Healthcare personnel work with a patient inside a room for people with coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking nationally. But the Midwest - encompassing a dozen states...more
Jade Carabajal-Richter worries about a lack of beds for patients with the coronavirus as case numbers surge at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. Hospital officials in the Midwest told Reuters they're at capacity or nearly so. Most have...more
A healthcare worker adjusts an oxygen tank for a patient with the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. As cases spike in many conservative states and counties, medical workers say they often face a challenge just in...more
Daniel Benewiat, a patient with the coronavirus, is treated using a ventilator as his wife, Tammy, looks at him through a window at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Tammy Benewiat peers through a window at her husband, who is on a ventilator inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jade Carabajal-Richter worries about a lack of beds for patients with the coronavirus as case numbers surge at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. Some medical officials and hospital staffers find it hard to reconcile laissez-faire...more
Healthcare personnel prepare to rotate a patient who is on a ventilator inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. Hospital leaders described demoralization among staffers struggling to...more
Melisa Hazell poses for a portrait as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus ward at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. Nurses must observe COVID-19 patients even more closely than others, because of the potential for rapid...more
Connie Engelland sits inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has refused to mandate mask-wearing, and has not imposed...more
Jacqui Wood is screened for symptoms of the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker takes Reina Perez’s temperature before testing her for the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Leopoldo Araiza speaks with a doctor as healthcare personnel treat patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, goes over a patient’s charts inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel treat Daniel Benewiat, a patient who is on a ventilator, inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Teresa Ngyuen, a respiratory therapist, treats Lynn Stansel, a patient with the coronavirus, at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Manuel Flores has his vitals taken as healthcare personnel treat patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel treat Daniel Benewiat, a patient who is on a ventilator, inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A healthcare worker wearing protective equipment takes a breather as healthcare personnel treat patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Drew Miller treats a patient with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers prepare to take a chest X-ray of COVID-19 patient Troy Burrows as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Connie Engelland sits inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Kevin Hoover pretends to blow out a candle on his birthday as healthcare personnel treat patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
