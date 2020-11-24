COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

A healthcare worker adjusts an oxygen tank for a patient with the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. As cases spike in many conservative states and counties, medical workers say they often face a challenge just in convincing patients and local leaders that the disease should be taken seriously and isn't a Democrat-perpetuated hoax. Such viewpoints flow from the top. President Donald Trump often has held shoulder-to-shoulder rallies in the Midwest and elsewhere and treated masks as a matter of personal choice. Although Trump was not re-elected, about two months remain in his tenure, with little sign of change in his coronavirus strategy, even as the crisis grows. The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

