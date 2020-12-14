COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins
Healthcare personnel perform CPR on a patient inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center as the United States nears coronavirus deaths, in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel check to see if a patient still has a pulse inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera watches a patient's heart rate drop while working inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel attend to a patient in cardiac arrest inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel put a patient who died into a body bag inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020....more
Members of the media are seen as Dr Yves Duroseau from Lennox Hill Hospital is inoculated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Dr Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14,...more
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers and scanned at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
UPS employees move one of two shipping containers of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on ramp at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Vaccination record cards are prepared for distribution as healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan...more
Alan Murcia comforts his wife, Corina Murcia, inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Theresa Ogunjimi, a registered nurse, rests for a moment inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Alvino Flores watches television inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People wait in line at the St. Clements Food Pantry for food during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wait in line at the St. Clements Food Pantry for food during the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, stands while wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, cleans for coronavirus-positive patient Bruce Shackleford in his isolation room on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman displays a special glove that is needed to handle the Pfizer vaccine when removed from a freezer unit at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
RN Clinical Staff Educator Diane Mikelsons receives a mock Pfizer vaccine during a staff vaccine training session at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., December 8, 2020. John Maniaci/UW health/Handout via REUTERS
RN Clinical Staff Educator Diane Mikelsons and others are seen after receiving a mock Pfizer vaccine during a staff vaccine training session at UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, December 8, 2020. John Maniaci/UW health/Handout via REUTERS
Bruce Shackleford, a coronavirus positive patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Registered nurse Trina Owens tends to Andre Johnson, a coronavirus positive patient, in his isolation room on the acute care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Christmas tree dressed as a nurse stands at the entrance to the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
St Mary Medical Center staff work inside a triage tent to handle the overflow at its 200-bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patient Amy Garcia is help into the emergency room by anaesthesia assistant Ryan Preston as St Mary Medical Center resorts to using triage tents outside to handle the overflow at its 200 bed hospital in Apple Valley, California, December 8, 2020....more
Emergency department team leader Jahmaal Willis sits next to a walled off area separating the emergency room at St Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
