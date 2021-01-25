COVID-fighting robots
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany, January...more
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12, 2021. "Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can...more
A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team fills a robot with disinfectant during an operation to disinfect Yuegezhuang wholesale market following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China January 9, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People receive their order from a robot that serves food to customers at a restaurant, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Kerbala, Iraq November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Humanoid robot "Pepper" plays a memory game with a guest at the daycare center of German welfare organization Caritas as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Erlenbach, south of Frankfurt, Germany, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A volunteer is examined by Cira 3, a remote-controlled robot that runs tests on suspected coronavirus patients to limit human exposure to the virus in Tanta, Egypt, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Customers sit at tables near a robotic cat-like waiter as Shokoladnitsa cafe tests it to provide contactless service amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
SoftBank's robotics arm demonstrates a food service robot Servi, developed by California-based Bear Robotics to Japan as restaurants grapple with labour shortages and seek to ensure social distancing in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Akira...more
An ultraviolet robot designed to significantly reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections cleans St Pancras International station in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A cleaner photographs an Ultrasonic Disinfection Atomiser cleaning robot, known as an Eco Bot 50, as it cleans St Pancras International station amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A patient suffering from the coronavirus speaks to his family members using a robot named 'Mitra' at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020....more
French robot Pepper detects whether people are wearing face masks and if not, instructs them to wear them, is displayed at French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A cleaning robot works at a commercial area after lockdown measures were relaxed in Santiago, Chile September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man talks to a doctor through a robot used to carry out consultations with patients suffering from the coronavirus during a demonstration at NOVA hospital in Monterrey, Mexico August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A remote-controlled robot that has been built by Egyptian mechanical engineer, Mahmoud El komy, 26, tests a boy for the coronavirus by running PCR tests and limiting exposure to suspected cases in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El...more
A 5G-robot, that is able to measure the temperature of a person and controls whether a face mask is being worn communicates with an employee in Linz, Austria, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Mira Robotics' Ugo avatar robot sterilizes a door handle with ultraviolet light during a demonstration at the company's laboratory in Kawasaki, Japan June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ice carving robot for minimizing human contact to avoid the spread of the coronavirus is seen during its demonstration at a bar in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000
Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the...
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police...
MORE IN PICTURES
The race to vaccinate the world's elderly
Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Presidential pets through the years
A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.
Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000
Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the coronavirus that scientists fear could be more deadly.
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak
Hong Kong's government locked down Jordan, an area of Kowloon peninsula, after an outbreak of the coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.