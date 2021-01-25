COVID-fighting robots

Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12, 2021. "Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can...more

Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics is pictured at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China January 12, 2021. "Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly," Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. "I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations." Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

