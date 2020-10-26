Edition:
COVID looms large over U.S. election

Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. One of the ads features a smiling Ivanka Trump gesturing towards text showing the number of coronavirus deaths in New York and nationwide. The other is a photo of Kushner next to a quote attributed to him last month by Vanity Fair magazine, citing an unidentified source: "(New Yorkers) are going to suffer and that's their problem." REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads linking them to the country's almost 225,000 coronavirus deaths. One of the ads features a smiling Ivanka Trump gesturing towards text showing the number of coronavirus deaths in New York and nationwide. The other is a photo of Kushner next to a quote attributed to him last month by Vanity Fair magazine, citing an unidentified source: "(New Yorkers) are going to suffer and that's their problem." REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man sanitizes a privacy booth at a polling station opened for early voting at Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island, New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A man sanitizes a privacy booth at a polling station opened for early voting at Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island, New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A 'Morticians for Trump' sign is seen next to Halloween decorations and a yard sign supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside a suburban home in St. Paul, Minnesota, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A 'Morticians for Trump' sign is seen next to Halloween decorations and a yard sign supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outside a suburban home in St. Paul, Minnesota, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A supporter of Trump listens to a health worker after having his nasal swab taken at a drive-thru testing site in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A supporter of Trump listens to a health worker after having his nasal swab taken at a drive-thru testing site in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A woman poses as people line up in the rain to vote at an early site at Madison Square Gardens in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A woman poses as people line up in the rain to vote at an early site at Madison Square Gardens in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person walks past the art installation "IN AMERICA How Could This Happen..." by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on the DC Armory Parade Ground, in Washington October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A person walks past the art installation "IN AMERICA How Could This Happen..." by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on the DC Armory Parade Ground, in Washington October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Certified nursing assistant (CNA) Shameka Johnson wears NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Certified nursing assistant (CNA) Shameka Johnson wears NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord, Wisconsin, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting Donald Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord, Wisconsin, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A woman lies in the road outside the LA Board of Supervisors during a die-in protest and memorial service honoring the over 6,800 people from LA who died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
A woman lies in the road outside the LA Board of Supervisors during a die-in protest and memorial service honoring the over 6,800 people from LA who died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront reading "The pandemic isn't over because you're over it" in Madison, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront reading "The pandemic isn't over because you're over it" in Madison, Wisconsin, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter wearing a Make America Great Again mask looks on during Donald Trump's campaign event, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A supporter wearing a Make America Great Again mask looks on during Donald Trump's campaign event, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Commission on Presidential Debates staff clean the freshly installed protective plexiglass panels put in place as a coronavirus disease precaution between the candidates' seats for the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Commission on Presidential Debates staff clean the freshly installed protective plexiglass panels put in place as a coronavirus disease precaution between the candidates' seats for the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Poll workers wearing masks, gowns and gloves sanitize voting booths before each use on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the national elections in Durham, North Carolina, October 15, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Poll workers wearing masks, gowns and gloves sanitize voting booths before each use on the first day of the state's in-person early voting for the national elections in Durham, North Carolina, October 15, 2020.    REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
This combination photograph shows a highway sign with the message "Spread Facts, Not Germs" in Yarmouth, Maine, October 14, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
This combination photograph shows a highway sign with the message "Spread Facts, Not Germs" in Yarmouth, Maine, October 14, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden holds a mask as he speaks during the final presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Joe Biden holds a mask as he speaks during the final presidential campaign debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. Health experts have described the Rose Garden occasion as a super-spreader event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. Health experts have described the Rose Garden occasion as a super-spreader event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A diner watches a news report about Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A diner watches a news report about Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis at a coffee shop in Bangor, Pennsylvania, October 2, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Former President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign as he talks to the media outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign as he talks to the media outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donald Trump points to a chart as he speaks about his administration's coronavirus response during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kamala Harris is seated prior to participating in a briefing on the coronavirus with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Kamala Harris is seated prior to participating in a briefing on the coronavirus with public health officials during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A group of attendees who had not been wearing protective facemasks put on and wear masks provided to them by the White House as they wait to watch Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A group of attendees who had not been wearing protective facemasks put on and wear masks provided to them by the White House as they wait to watch Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate Novavax are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. The indoor Trump rally likely contributed to a subsequent rise in cases there, city health officials have said. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. The indoor Trump rally likely contributed to a subsequent rise in cases there, city health officials have said. REUTERS/Leah Millis
