COVID patients fight to survive
Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment walks into the medical college building which was converted into the coronavirus ward of a local hospital in Lviv, Ukraine April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Doctor Lorene Machado, a member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, intubates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A doctor looks on while monitoring the progress of a patient who is suffering from the coronavirus at the shock and trauma medical tent in the Poliedro de Caracas field hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez...more
A member of the medical staff treats a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A medical worker, wearing protective gear, holds a tablet to connect a patient suffering from the coronavirus with relatives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Medical worker, wearing protective gear, works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where people suffering from coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A medical worker, wearing protective gear, works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Physiotherapists, wearing protective gear, work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A patient who is suffering from the coronavirus shows a medical staff member a picture on his cell phone of his chest X-ray at the Poliedro de Caracas field hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of the medical personnel works with a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the intensive care unit at ZNA Stuivenberg hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Health workers take care of patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, as they wait to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A patient, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A patient, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
French anaesthesiologist Caroline Tesse treats a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Cambrai hospital, France, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Members of the medical personnel work with a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the intensive care unit at ZNA Stuivenberg hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Medical staff members wearing protective masks and suits work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the arrival of a patient on a plane at Vannes airport during a transfer operation from Lille to Vannes hospital, France, March 25, 2021....more
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team transport a patient, who tested positive for the coronavirus, to a hospital in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An intubated coronavirus positive patient is seen at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient who is suffering from the coronavirus lays down while wearing an oxygen mask at the shock and trauma medical tent in the Poliedro de Caracas field hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of the medical staff treats a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
