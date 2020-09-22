COVID sites in New York City before and after wave of virus cases
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A lot that previously was used for refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks outside the loading dock area of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, which was used during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A now empty lot sits behind Bellevue Hospital where a temporary morgue, set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people, had been in Manhattan, during the outbreak in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital is seen in New York's Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
