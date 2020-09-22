Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2020 | 4:41pm EDT

COVID sites in New York City before and after wave of virus cases

Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 14
A lot that previously was used for refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A lot that previously was used for refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A lot that previously was used for refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 14
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 14
A man walks outside the loading dock area of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, which was used during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man walks outside the loading dock area of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, which was used during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A man walks outside the loading dock area of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, which was used during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 14
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 14
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 14
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 14
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 14
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 14
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 14
A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A temporary morgue set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people is seen next to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak in New York City, New York, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 14
A now empty lot sits behind Bellevue Hospital where a temporary morgue, set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people, had been in Manhattan, during the outbreak in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A now empty lot sits behind Bellevue Hospital where a temporary morgue, set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people, had been in Manhattan, during the outbreak in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A now empty lot sits behind Bellevue Hospital where a temporary morgue, set up with refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of deceased people, had been in Manhattan, during the outbreak in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 14
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital is seen in New York's Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital is seen in New York's Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital is seen in New York's Central Park in Manhattan during the outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 14
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A view of the East Meadow in Central Park outside Mount Sinai Hospital where The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital had been located in New York, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their...

Next Slideshows

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Healthcare professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, cleaners and postal workers in the Washington area share their thoughts on working in a pandemic.

3:00pm EDT
Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Thousands of asylum seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.

2:38pm EDT
U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.

1:40pm EDT
Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

President Trump hosts campaign rallies across Ohio as the final stretch of the race begins.

10:18am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Essential workers in the nation's capital share their coronavirus anxieties

Healthcare professionals, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, cleaners and postal workers in the Washington area share their thoughts on working in a pandemic.

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Thousands of asylum seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

President Trump hosts campaign rallies across Ohio as the final stretch of the race begins.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Australians race to save stranded whales

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast