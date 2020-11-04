Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2020 | 9:29pm EST

COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside

Workers collect ballots in curbside voting for people who have coronavirus on Election Day in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A folder with a ballot is seen inside a vehicle at a curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Electoral workers at a an area for curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Workers collect ballots at a curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A voter with coronavirus drops off her ballot curbside to prevent the spread of the virus in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Poll workers disinfect each other other after a voter with coronavirus dropped off her ballot curbside in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Election Day in America

Next Slideshows

Election Day in America

Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

8:47pm EST
Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political...

6:06pm EST
Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States,...

5:05pm EST
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

8:29am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Counting the ballots after unprecedented election turnout

Poll workers count ballots cast by an estimated 160 million Americans, in polling stations and precincts across the country.

Oddities on America's Election Day

Odd and unusual images from around the U.S. on Election Day.

Anxious Americans await election results

The winner will lead a nation strained by a pandemic, racial tensions and political polarization that has only worsened during a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Election Day in America

Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

Candidates make last-minute push on Election Day

Trump, Biden and other candidates make their Election Day pitches to voters after an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States.

Buildings boarded up as anxious Americans brace for Election Day

Businesses in major U.S. cities boarded up as a precaution against politically motivated vandalism, an extraordinary sight on Election Day in the United States, where voting is typically peaceful in the modern era.

Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day

The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.

Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted U.S. democratic norms.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

