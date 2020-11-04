COVID-stricken voters hand in ballots curbside
Workers collect ballots in curbside voting for people who have coronavirus on Election Day in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Electoral workers at curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Electoral workers at curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A folder with a ballot is seen inside a vehicle at a curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Electoral workers at a an area for curbside voting for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Workers collect ballots at a curbside voting area for voters who have coronavirus in St. Charles County, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A voter with coronavirus drops off her ballot curbside to prevent the spread of the virus in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Poll workers disinfect each other other after a voter with coronavirus dropped off her ballot curbside in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
