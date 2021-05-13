COVID vaccines and commutes on New York City's transit system
MTA security contractor Janet Santiago reacts after she received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program, offering riders free vaccinations and free fares, at the Coney Island subway...more
People wait in a line to receive COVID vaccinations at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Commuter Nyah Ricketts receives a COVID vaccination at the 179th Street subway station in Queens, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple receives free COVID vaccinations at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
MTA security contractor Janet Santiago receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A commuter rolls up his sleeve to receive a COVID vaccination at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Commuter Garnett Ricketts waits the mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the 179th Street subway station in Queens, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A healthcare clinician prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a commuter at the 179th Street subway station in Queens, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Commuters receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A commuter receives a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People wait in a line to receive COVID vaccinations at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye holds up a MetroCard pass at the opening of the MTA's program where rail customers can receive free COVID vaccinations at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York City, May 12, 2021....more
A commuter receives a COVID vaccination shot at the 179th Street subway station in Queens, New York City, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
