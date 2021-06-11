Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jun 11, 2021 | 4:05pm EDT

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 30
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Close
2 / 30
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 30
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 30
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
5 / 30
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
6 / 30
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
7 / 30
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
8 / 30
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 30
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 30
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 30
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 30
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 30
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 30
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Close
15 / 30
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Dan Koeck
Close
16 / 30
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
17 / 30
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
18 / 30
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
19 / 30
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
20 / 30
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 30
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
22 / 30
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 30
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 30
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 30
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Close
26 / 30
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Close
27 / 30
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Close
28 / 30
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Next Slideshows

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

3:51pm EDT
Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for...

1:04pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 10 2021
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the...

Jun 10 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

World leaders and activists descend on Cornwall for G7 summit

World leaders and activists descend on Cornwall for G7 summit

Leaders of some of the world's richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall for the G7 summit, which is expected to be dominated by vaccine diplomacy, trade, climate and an initiative for rebuilding infrastructure in the developing world.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools

Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools

The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after the remains of 215 children were found at a former school last month.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast