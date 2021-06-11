COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22,...more
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in...more
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021....more
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the...more
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines
Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for...
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters converge on the G7 summit
Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.
World leaders and activists descend on Cornwall for G7 summit
Leaders of some of the world's richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall for the G7 summit, which is expected to be dominated by vaccine diplomacy, trade, climate and an initiative for rebuilding infrastructure in the developing world.
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.
Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines
Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance.
Biden takes first trip abroad as president
President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.
Best of CMT Awards
Highlights from the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Canada grapples with trauma of indigenous residential schools
The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after the remains of 215 children were found at a former school last month.
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack
Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.