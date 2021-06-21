Edition:
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers arrive to vaccinate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Healthcare workers arrive to vaccinate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Healthcare workers arrive to vaccinate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rafiq Khan, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Rafiq Khan, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Rafiq Khan, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Health workers carrying AstraZeneca vaccines arrive for the mass vaccination part of the "Paqueta Vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18 years old on Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Health workers carrying AstraZeneca vaccines arrive for the mass vaccination part of the "Paqueta Vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18 years old on Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Health workers carrying AstraZeneca vaccines arrive for the mass vaccination part of the "Paqueta Vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18 years old on Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People travel on a ship to attend the mass vaccination against the coronavirus on the Paqueta island, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People travel on a ship to attend the mass vaccination against the coronavirus on the Paqueta island, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
People travel on a ship to attend the mass vaccination against the coronavirus on the Paqueta island, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Dan Koeck

Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Dan Koeck
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to local residents, in Pevy, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021.   Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered...

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Authorities around the world are offering a broad range of freebies to encourage COVID inoculations.

4:12pm EDT
Best of Euro 2020

Best of Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

3:39pm EDT
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the...

2:45pm EDT
Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.

1:16pm EDT

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives

Authorities around the world are offering a broad range of freebies to encourage COVID inoculations.

Best of Euro 2020

Best of Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases

The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to enter.

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal this week have killed several people and forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Divers remove abandoned fishing nets causing coral bleaching in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection

Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection

The United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

View More

