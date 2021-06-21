COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers arrive to vaccinate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shepherd man receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Tosa Maidan in central Kashmir's Budgam district June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more
Healthcare workers cross Mundeswari river in a boat to inoculate villagers with COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak...more
Rafiq Khan, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Health workers carrying AstraZeneca vaccines arrive for the mass vaccination part of the "Paqueta Vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18 years old on Paqueta Island in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de...more
Youths rest on a boat in Paqueta island during the mass vaccination against the coronavirus, part of the “Paqueta vacinada” (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de...more
People travel on a ship to attend the mass vaccination against the coronavirus on the Paqueta island, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in...more
Steve Robbins stops his sled dog team after mushing to help at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Faith Walsh, a nurse with the United States Public Health Service, carries a cooler containing a single vial of Moderna vaccine while en route to in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Steve Robbins unhooks his sled dog team after mushing to a vaccination site to help in Eagle, Alaska, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A healthcare worker gives a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A shepherd woman receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Healthcare workers cross a stream to reach to a forest area to inoculate shepherds with a coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Healthcare workers head to a hut to inoculate shepherds during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Lino Cavalcante Mota receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from a municipal health worker, along the Solimoes river in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal health workers and environmental military police officer leave the Sustainable Development Reserve of Tupe after administering the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine in the Negro river banks in Manaus, Brazil, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The lighthouse of Arranmore Island is pictured from the helicopter where Moderna vaccines were transported to Arranmore Island, Ireland, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor guides the helicopter down to land as Moderna vaccines are delivered to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sgt Niall O'Connor hands boxes to Dr. Richard Quinn as they deliver Moderna vaccines by helicopter to Arranmore Island, Ireland March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, are being vaccinated against coronavirus as part of a deal between the Canadian province and the state of North Dakota, at a rest stop near Drayton, North Dakota, April 22,...more
Healthcare workers walk down the hill after administering coronavirus vaccines in the remote mountain village of Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers prepare to administer the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly woman in her hut in the remote mountain village of Redice, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Healthcare workers and a Red Cross volunteer drive through the remote mountain region of Gornja Moraca during a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Senior citizens, wearing protective face masks, wait outside the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, in...more
The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021....more
A firefighter administers a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly patient in the Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a coronavirus consultation and vaccination center which travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the...more
RN Erika Williams vaccinates farmworker Francisco Felix as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver coronavirus vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A vaccine van transports the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca from a regional vaccine store to various vaccination centres in Koraput, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Healthcare workers trek to inoculate shepherds with COVISHIELD during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A healthcare worker administers a dose of COVISHIELD to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A porter carrying a box with COVISHIELD crosses a stream on a footbridge during a vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A driver of the van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities sits on board the ferry to the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
A van from Region Midtjylland (Central Jutland Region) health authorities disembarks the ferry on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark January 21, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS
