COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

People travel on a ship to attend the mass vaccination against the coronavirus on the Paqueta island, part of the "Paqueta vacinada" (Paqueta vaccinated) project, that aims to vaccinate the whole population over 18-years-old, in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

